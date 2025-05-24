Roman Bausov – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Roman Bausov

2024-25 Team: MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL)

Date of Birth: Apr 28, 2007

Place of Birth: St. Petersburg, RUS

Ht: 6-foot-5 Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Roman Bausov has a large frame to go along with some raw talent. He possesses sharp defensive instincts and sound positioning, but has trouble overpowering oncoming rushers. His enormous range and mobility effectively cut off vast swaths of ice, and aid him in making stops by suffocating attackers with his wingspan, active stick, and extra-long reach. He’s adept at keeping opponents to the outside with his tight gap control, takes away the front of the net with his aggressiveness, and angles threats out of danger areas. He’s forceful down low, blocks shots, and fills lanes.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Bausov does not have great north-south speed and is not the fastest player, but he takes advantage of long strides to get up and down the ice. He does not generate too many points, but has a quiet but strong ability to make a good first pass out of the zone. He is patient with the puck and rarely turns it over. His play in the offensive zone consists mainly of keeping pucks alive, getting pucks deep, and taking shots from the point, primarily to cause havoc around the net, as his shot isn’t that effective. His puckhandling could use some attention, as his hands don’t match the quickness in his feet.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Bausov is not the quickest player, but he utilizes his frame and reach to disrupt plays. He also does a good job clearing the front of the net. He is not a big hitter, and he’s not punishing or mean, but he finishes his checks, uses his frame to separate man from puck, and wins inside position.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Roman Bausov – NHL Draft Projection

Due to his size and defensive instincts, Bausov is a prospect with great potential. Originally thought of as a late-round selection, he has recently received some notice that he could be selected in the middle rounds.

Quotables

“Bausov is a tall, lanky, two-way defenseman who plays a smart, puck-moving game and uses his reach to make effective defensive plays in his own zone. What stands out most about him is his skating—being an almost flawless skater at his size is extremely impressive.” – Samuel Tirpak, FC Hockey (from ‘Roman Bausov Scouting Report,’ FC Hockey, March 20, 2025)

“Bausov is a big defender with a high defensive IQ. He stands at a menacing 6-5 and is a steady defense-minded defenseman. He does not light up the stat sheet, registering just 11 points in 41 games, but he impacts the game in other ways. Namely, he is very hard to play against in his zone.” – Nick Orr – Dobber Prospects

“His in-zone presence is strong for a player of his age — tracks plays effectively for great zone coverage, rotated with his partner to keep pressure behind the net while not leaving any space in the crease, and knows when to make his aggressive moves to break down cycles. Not much to talk about in terms of play with the puck as he was more responsible for making the stops and getting the puck to Gamzakov to let him take control of the breakouts. Could be a top-75 player.” – Dylan Griffing, Elite Prospects (from ‘Roman Bausove Scouting Report vs Belarus U20,’ Elite Prospects, Feb 8, 2025)

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Consistent intensity level

Size

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Improve shot-making skills

Adding bulk

Skating pace and quickness

NHL Potential

A team that selects Bausov will need patience through his development and probably a handful of years of pro hockey in Russia before coming to the NHL. If he develops properly, he could see a solid career in the NHL as a bottom-four defender.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense 4/10, Defense 6/10

Roman Bausov – Statistics

Video

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter