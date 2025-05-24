Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers – 5/24/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Final matchup at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2M) at PANTHERS (3A)

Eastern Conference Final, Game 3

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Logan Stankoven

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson — Mark Jankowski — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed)

Status report

Kochetkov will start for the first time since Game 5 of the first round against the New Jersey Devils after Andersen allowed nine goals on 36 shots in Games 1 and 2 of this series. … Kotkaniemi is expected to play after being a healthy scratch in Game 2; he likely will replace Roslovic, who was centering the second line between Hall and Stankoven. … defensemen Walker and Chatfield will each be a game-time decision; Walker has an undisclosed injury.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Jesper Boqvist

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: Sam Reinhart (lower body)

Status report

Reinhart will not play; the forward left in the first period of Game 2 on Thursday following a collision with Aho. … Boqvist will return after playing Games 5 and 6 of the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

