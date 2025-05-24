Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers – 5/24/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Final matchup at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (2M) at PANTHERS (3A)
Eastern Conference Final, Game 3
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Logan Stankoven
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson — Mark Jankowski — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Alexander Nikishin, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed)
Status report
Kochetkov will start for the first time since Game 5 of the first round against the New Jersey Devils after Andersen allowed nine goals on 36 shots in Games 1 and 2 of this series. … Kotkaniemi is expected to play after being a healthy scratch in Game 2; he likely will replace Roslovic, who was centering the second line between Hall and Stankoven. … defensemen Walker and Chatfield will each be a game-time decision; Walker has an undisclosed injury.
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Jesper Boqvist
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: Sam Reinhart (lower body)
Status report
Reinhart will not play; the forward left in the first period of Game 2 on Thursday following a collision with Aho. … Boqvist will return after playing Games 5 and 6 of the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
