Panthers Rout Hurricanes, Again, in a 5-0 Game 2 Shutout Win

The Carolina Hurricanes were looking to even the series up 1-1 after losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday night (May 20), 5-2. However, the Florida Panthers were looking to go up 2-0 before it shifted to South Florida on Saturday, May 24. As the final horn sounded, the Panthers, like in Game 1, routed the Hurricanes, winning 5-0. In back-to-back games, the Panthers hung a five-spot on the Hurricanes.

Game Recap

The first period was all Panthers as they scored three goals on five shots. It only took 1:17 into the game for Gustav Forsling to get the visitors on the board first after a bad turnover in the Hurricanes’ zone. It was his first goal of the playoffs. Ten minutes later, Matthew Tkachuk scored his fourth goal of the playoffs, his first since Round 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He tipped in the puck off a Carter Verhaeghe shot. It was the second goal off of an Andrei Svechnikov turnover that led to the Panthers doubling their lead. Not even four minutes later, Sam Bennett would cash in on a tipped goal as well, from a Verhaeghe shot, to get it past Frederik Andersen to make it a 3-0 game. The goal came on the power play after Svechnikov took an unnecessary roughing penalty following a punch to the back of the head on Tkachuk.

Overall, the first period was a disaster for Rod Brind’Amour’s side as they gave up three goals on five shots, while only having three shots in the period themselves. The Panthers, after 20 minutes, put on a clinic and had the Hurricanes all out of sorts.

May 22, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates a goal during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

The second period was more of the same as the first period of the game. Bennett scored his second of the night to make it a 4-0 game. Earlier in the period, Sebastian Aho scored a goal just 57 seconds into the middle frame. However, it was called back as Brent Burns was offside. Outside of that, the Hurricanes only had four shots in the period compared to the Panthers’ 11. After 40 minutes, the Panthers outscored the Hurricanes 4-0 and outshot them 16-7. Not a game that the team and fans wanted after two periods in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The third period saw Aleksander Barkov add another, this one also on the power play, as he made it 5-0 Panthers. It was their second consecutive game with two power-play goals, and fourth of the series. However, this one was against Pyotr Kochetkov as he came in for Andersen.

The final horn finally sounded, the Panthers taking Game 2 with a 5-0 shutout win and are now up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Final. They’ve outscored the Hurricanes 10-2 in two games as the series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Saturday.