Aron Dahlqvist – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Aron Dahlqvist

2024-25 Team: Brynäs IF (J20 Nationell, SHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 22, 2007

Place of Birth: Gävle, SWE

Height: 6-foot-4, Weight: 205 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 48 th (European skaters)

(European skaters) Future Considerations: 83rd

Aron Dahlqvist is a big and physical left-shot defenseman who spent most of his time in Swedish juniors and played very sparingly in the pros. He didn’t put up big numbers, but showed he can be a solid defensive zone presence. He likes to throw the body around, and he possesses the IQ to break up plays. There’s a chance he comes off the board later in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Dahlqvist’s point totals aren’t anything to get excited about. He ranked 14th in points among J20 Nationell defensemen under the age of 18, with two goals and 10 assists in 37 contests. To that point, though, several players throughout the years have put up similar numbers and crafted out NHL careers. Mattias Ekholm, for example, had exactly 12 points in 37 games in his first draft-eligible season back in 2007–08 (he went undrafted, however, before later being selected as an overager).

What makes Dahlqvist stand out a bit is that he was called upon by Brynäs IF’s professional team, in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), for 16 games. That comes with a major asterisk, as he never played more than two shifts’ worth of ice time, but he was present nonetheless.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Dahlqvist projects as a defensively-minded defenseman. He’s not spectacular at preventing entries, but he shows promising qualities in transition. He’s effective at moving the puck up the ice in those situations, and isn’t afraid to lay the boom. That’s a trait he shows in his own zone, especially, and he does a good job of not overdoing it. Dahlqvist doesn’t throw hits that will get his team in trouble—they’re very much calculated.

Speaking of Dahlqvist’s defense, he’s pretty smart on that front. He has solid gap control, which allows him to make a play on the puck while simultaneously not overcommitting to one player. He prevents high-danger passing lanes from opening up, too, which is a result of his defensive IQ and strong stick. Dahlqvist’s defensive zone play is where he excels the most. If he locks onto a player, they will likely be shut down.

Though big, physical defensemen can sometimes be poor skaters, Dahlqvist’s mobility is one of his strengths. He’s not exceptional on this front, but it’s an important weapon in his arsenal.

In the near future, Dahlqvist will have to show he can play against men. He was very effective against his own age group, but the SHL will be a welcome test for him. While it’s a demanding and fast-paced league, he has the traits to do well in that kind of environment. Offense will be an area to improve, as he was indistinguishable production-wise from his defensive teammates in juniors.

Aron Dahlqvist – NHL Draft Projection

It’s very possible that Dahlqvist goes undrafted. If he does get taken, though, expect a late-round choice.

Quotables

“Dahlqvist is a big defenseman who’s good with the puck and reads the game well. He does a great job reading long plays through the neutral zone from the opposition, often ending with him intercepting the pass. He makes it hard on forechecking players with his smart use of screening to slow them down.” – Linus Johnsson, FCHockey (from ‘26789 – Skelleftea J20 vs. Brynas J20,’ FCHockey – April 13, 2025)

“Dahlqvist exhibits excellent skating ability for a defenseman of his age. His acceleration is noteworthy, allowing him to engage quickly in both offensive rushes and defensive recoveries. His top speed is also commendable, providing him with the ability to cover ground and transition effectively.” – Jocke Andersson, FCHockey (from ‘26662 – Brynas J20 vs. Rogle J20,’ FCHockey – March 11, 2025)

Strengths

Size

Likes to hit, but doesn’t overdo it

Strong defensive positioning, IQ

Solid mobility

Makes some good plays in the neutral zone

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Did not produce offensively this season

Requires professional experience to get a better gauge on

NHL Potential

With the potential to make and perform well in a role with Brynäs IF’s SHL team as soon as next season, Dahlqvist’s stock could rise quite a bit. But as it stands, he has the upside to be a bottom-pairing defenseman in the NHL that sticks around for a while. His archetype is widely coveted.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 2.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 2.5/10, Defense – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2022–23 TV-Pucken Most Penalized Player (31)

2022–23 U16 SM Gold Medal

2022–23 U16 SM Most Penalized Player (51)

2023–24 J18 SM Bronze Medal

2023–24 U17 WHC Bronze Medal

2024–25 WJAC-19 Silver Medal

Interviews/Link

Brynäs IF: Aron Dahlqvist Selected in Småkronorna

Aron Dahlqvist Stats

Videos

