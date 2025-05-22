Capitals Draft Target: Ivan Ryabkin

The Washington Capitals are well-positioned heading into the 2025 NHL Entry Draft following breakout seasons from younger players, such as Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael, this season. Meanwhile, blue-chip NHL prospect Ryan Leonard arrived for the Capitals’ postseason push to Round 2 in the 2025 NHL Playoffs to get his first taste of professional hockey. As one of the top teams in the NHL’s regular season, Washington sits near the bottom of the first round with the 27th-overall pick in June.

One intriguing option that could slide down the draft board to the bottom of the first round is Russian forward Ivan Ryabkin. The 6-foot winger started as a projected top-10 prospect before an odd season in Russia hampered his draft stock. “Simply put, Ryabkin is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class,” said Nick Orr of Dobber Prospects. “He has the skill and creativity to justify a first-round pick, but some flaws may cause Ryabkin to slip into the draft’s second day.”

Ryabkin played in three different Russian leagues in 2024-25 before moving to North America. The 18-year-old started the 2025 calendar year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he was a key contributor in Muskegon’s first USHL championship. With a mid-20s draft grade according to Elite Prospects consolidated rankings, Ryabkin could be available for Washington to select near the end of the first round of the draft if his stock doesn’t soar from performance during the 2025 Clark Cup playoffs.

Ryabkin Received a Professional Hockey Education in Russia in 2024

Ryabkin’s stats don’t jump off the page from his final season in Russia in the Dynamo Moscow system after playing 25 games in three different Russian leagues over four months. Last September, Ryabkin skated in two games with Dynamo Moskva for the Kontinental Hockey League, but averaged just two minutes of ice time against his much older competition. The teenager also played against pros in the All-Russian Hockey League (VHL), an American Hockey League equivalent, where he contributed two points in eight games. Finally, Ryabkin flashed his elite skills against same-age competition in the MHL, Russia’s top junior league, with 12 points in 15 games for MHK Dynamo Moskva. He recorded 58 points in 44 games with the team during the 2023-24 season.

Ivan Ryabkin, Dynamo Moskva (Photo Credit: Dynamo Moskva)

As the world celebrated the 2024 holiday season, Ryabkin made a choice that would heavily impact the rest of his hockey season. On Dec. 31, 2024, the USHL and the Lumberjacks announced the Russian teenager would be finishing the season in North America. “Not only is it so exciting for Muskegon,” Lumberjacks General Manager Jim McGroarty said. “But it’s also a big deal for the United States Hockey League. The biggest thing for Ivan (Ryabkin) is he doesn’t have to come in and carry the whole load.”

USHL Success After North American Move in 2025

With his new USHL squad in Michigan, Ryabkin was surrounded by high-end prospect talent. Forwards Sacha Boisvert (18th overall) and Matvei Gridin (28th overall) were first-round choices in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames, respectively. Meanwhile, Muskegon featured another projected first-round pick this June on the blue line, Luka Radivojevic.

Ryabkin thrived on a successful Muskegon squad, scoring 19 goals and amassing 11 assists for 30 points in 27 games. His stellar play continued in the postseason with 16 points in 14 games, the second-leading scorer in the 2025 Clark Cup playoffs. Ryabkin’s postseason was bested only by teammate Tynan Lawrence, a 2026-eligible prospect, who finished with 18 points in 14 games.

IVAN RYABKIN ENDS IT IN 2OT!

The Muskegon Lumberjacks cash in on a Waterloo Black Hawks mistake to take a 2-1 series lead in the Clark Cup Final 👀@USHL | @MuskegonJacks#USHL #ClarkCup #ChopChop #GetJACKD pic.twitter.com/9Zz20Gptdf — FloHockey (@FloHockey) May 17, 2025

As his point total would indicate, Ryabkin was an essential piece in a championship run for the Lumberjacks, including a double-overtime game-winning goal in Game 4 of the 2025 Clark Cup Final on May 16. A few days later, Muskegon celebrated another overtime game-winner over the Waterloo Black Hawks, leading to the Lumberjacks’ first Clark Cup victory in team history.

Ryabkin’s Fit in Washington’s Prospect Pipeline

The Capitals’ most significant needs in the prospect pipeline are centers and goaltenders. The Capitals already have several talented wingers in the system, such as Leonard and 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko. However, if Ryabkin falls to the end of the round, his scoring skills could mesh with other talented prospects like 19-year-old Andrew Cristall or 18-year-old Ilya Protas.

A bonus for Ryabkin if he lands in Washington will be a reunion with Alex Ovechkin, the NHL’s greatest scorer and a Dynamo Moscow alumnus. Last summer, a 17-year-old Ryabkin met Ovechkin during a ceremony to present the jersey to players for the 2024-25 MHC Dynamo Moscow junior team. “I just met [Ivan] and have never seen him play,” Ovechkin said. “I was told that he is a talented guy, which is worth a lot at his age.”

Washington will not control who is still available on the draft board when their time arrives for the inaugural decentralized draft process. If available, the Capitals should add a high-performing Ryabkin to their prospect pipeline before giving the Russian teenager a few more seasons, and maybe some AHL-level action like Miroshnichenko, before pushing for a full-time NHL job.