Maple Leafs Announce Brendan Shanahan Will Not Return as President

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that Brendan Shanahan will not be returning as the team’s President and Alternate Governor. Shanahan has been in this role with the Maple Leafs for 11 seasons.

MLSE announces changes to Toronto Maple Leafs executive leadership team



It has recently been reported that the Maple Leafs had given their consent for the New York Islanders to speak with Shanahan about the possibility of their president and/or general manager positions that are available.

After having great regular season success, it was time for the Maple Leafs and Shanahan to take the next step, but in his 11-year tenure, the team was only able to win two series. In this span, the Maple Leafs have entered the era led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, signed John Tavares, have had two captains, four head coaches, and four general managers. Shanahan was part of the leadership regime for three coach and manager hirings.

Success in the playoffs is what the Maple Leafs need. The only thing that has been consistent for a long stretch of hockey was the “Core Four” and Shanahan. While the Maple Leafs have built some very impressive teams on paper, results speak the loudest words, and they didn’t have those.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) CEO and president, Keith Pelley, released the following statement in the media release by the team:

“Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice and in the community…Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization, uniting this storied franchise in the ‘Honour, Pride and Courage’ that it was founded on. Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs’ championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead. The franchise will be forever grateful for Brendan’s contributions and wish him and his family every success and happiness in the future.” MLSE CEO & President, Keith Pelley, on the departure of Brendan Shanahan

Shanahan also released a statement of his own, which can be read in full here, but concluded with:

“I greatly enjoyed working with Brad [Treliving] and Craig [Berube], and I firmly believe they are excellent in their roles and have done a great job in their time with the team. Also, I want to thank the players, they are committed and passionate about delivering a championship to this city and will do everything within their power to accomplish that. goal. I wish them all the very best.” Brendan Shanahan after learning his contract would not be renewed with Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs may begin a search for their next president, but they have not announced that they are doing so yet.