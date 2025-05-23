Curl Scores in Overtime to Win Game 2 for the Frost

On Thursday, May 22, the Ottawa Charge hosted the Minnesota Frost for Game 2 of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Walter Cup Finals. It went into overtime, and the Frost won the game 2-1. With Minnesota’s win, the series is now tied 1-1.

Game Recap

Four and a half minutes into the first period, Tereza Vanisova took a seat for holding. While the Frost had a power-play opportunity, they couldn’t score. The first period came to an end with a 0-0 score, with the Charge taking eight shots compared to the Frost’s three.

In the second period, the Charge took two penalties and the Frost took one. Once again, the score stayed the same at 0-0.

With two minutes left in the third period, Rebecca Leslie stole the puck from the Frost. From behind the net, she skated towards the boards. Leslie passed the puck to Jocelyne Larocque. She skated the puck to the net and, with a shot, scored the first goal of the game.

With 37 seconds left in the game, Vanisova took another penalty, this time for tripping. Vanisova took a seat, and the Frost capitalized. The Frost won the faceoff and sent the puck back to Lee Stecklein. She passed it to Claire Thompson, who took a shot that was blocked by Gwyneth Philips. Britta Curl-Salemme picked up the loose puck and tipped it into the net to tie it with 16 seconds on the clock. This game would head to overtime to decide the winner.

Britta Curl-Salemme and the Minnesota Frost celebrate their overtime win in Game 2 of the 2025 PWHL Finals (Photo by /PWHL)

16 minutes into overtime, Thompson passed the puck to Melissa Channel-Watkins. She skated it through the neutral zone and into the Frost’s offensive zone. Channel-Watkins took a shot, which bounced off Zoe Boyd’s skate. Curl-Salemme picked up the loose puck and scored to win the game 2-1.

Game 3 On Saturday

The Frost will host the Charge on Saturday, May 24 at 5:00 P.M. EDT.