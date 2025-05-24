3 Keys for Hurricanes to Win Game 3

It’s do-or-die time for the Carolina Hurricanes as Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final (ECF) is a must-win to avoid going down 3-0 in the series. Thankfully for the Hurricanes, they have won three times on the road during the 2025 NHL Playoffs. Two of those wins came in Round 2 against the Washington Capitals in Game 1 and the series winner in Game 5. However, this will be their toughest test yet, as the Florida Panthers outscored them 10-2 at home in Raleigh. On the flip side, the Panthers have been a better road team than at home, so there is a chance for the Hurricanes to steal at least one on the road in Sunrise, Florida. The ideal scenario is to win both games in South Florida, but right now it’s one game, one period, one shift at a time for head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s team. If they can at least win Game 3 on Saturday night (May 24), they are back in the series and on the right foot.

That being said, what are the three keys to winning Game 3 and not falling behind 3-0?

Key #1: Stick to YOUR System

It’s been evident that the Hurricanes have not played their system to what was shown through the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Playoffs. They dispatched the New Jersey Devils and the Capitals in five games in their respective rounds. However, it seems that the Panthers, who play a similar style, have taken the Hurricanes out of their game. It feels like the Hurricanes are trying too hard to rely on individual skill rather than playing the system that got them to the ECF in the first place. Brind’Amour mentioned it following their Game 2, 5-0 shutout loss.

“Obviously, we’ve got to just figure out how to win a period. I think we came out with the right intentions, but it was trying to do too much and then we’re not doing the things as a team that normally help us. I didn’t know what I was watching in the first period and that didn’t go well. The margin here is so tight. We’re not going to beat this [team] if we’re not on the same page. And tonight, for whatever the reason, like I said [we weren’t]. Intentions were good, everyone’s trying, ‘Okay, I’m going to do this,’ but that’s not how we do it and it just backfired.”

It all comes down to going back to simplicity and relying on the system that got you there. The Hurricanes are known to be a team that smothers their opponent in all zones of the ice. Their true facet to their game is being a 200-foot north-south, east-west team who hound for the puck at all times. Also, their relentless pursuit of the puck wears teams down because they’re always in 50/50 battles along the boards and all over the ice. That high-intensity, high-motor, cardiovascular pursuit to skate others into oblivion has been their m.o. for as long as Brind’Amour has been head coach. To win Game 3, the Hurricanes have to reset themselves on the foundation of their style of play and execute it.

Taylor Hall said it perfectly postgame on Thursday night (May 22), stating, “They just went seven games against the Leafs, right? They’re not a perfect hockey team. We know that there’s areas to exploit, like any team. They’re exploiting our weaknesses, obviously. We have to play our game. And if we lose doing that, then sure, but I don’t know the expression, you’ve got to dance with the girl you brought. You’ve got to play your game.”

Hall said what needed to be said, you have to play your game. You know what got you there, don’t overthink it and play a style that isn’t how you play. The Hurricanes have played more of a “hit everything that moves” mentality instead of structured defense, transitional play, dump-and-chase, and relentlessness. The Panthers have neutralized the Hurricanes’ approach, and for Carolina, they have to reset their mentality and process of playing the game. It’s time to get back to the basics of Hurricanes hockey. Once they do, they can impose their will like they did in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Key #2: Don’t Overthink and Pass, Just Shoot

What hindered the Hurricanes in Game 2 was only having seven shots through the first two periods. For a team that’s known for high-volume shooting, to finish with 17 total shots is unheard of for a Brind’Amour-led squad. In Game 1, the Hurricanes had 33 shots with almost 80 shot attempts. There were times in Game 2 that the Hurricanes were overthinking and passing rather than shooting. There was an instance in which Sebastian Aho had a 2-on-1 chance and tried to pass to a teammate rather than taking a shot. While passing is fine, it’s also fine to be a little selfish when it comes to putting the puck on the net. He only had one shot in Game 2, while his linemates of Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis combined for zero. In the playoffs, especially in the ECF, pucks have to be put on the net. Usually, when you put the puck on the net, good things happen.

May 20, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates scoring against Florida Panthers during the first period in game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

For the Hurricanes to do anything in Game 3, they will have to get Sergei Bobrovsky moving east-west in his crease and make him have to make 10-bell saves. If they only shoot at his pads low or place it in the crest, they will struggle to score. They will have to shoot the puck high and force Bobrovsky to make the huge saves. Also, your top line of Aho, Svechnikov, and Jarvis cannot combine for one shot on goal in a playoff game. Those three have combined for 33 points for the Hurricanes in 12 playoff games. The only way the Hurricanes can keep moving forward is for those three to lead the way. Luckily for them, Game 3 allows them to right the ship and get back in the win column. Aho said on Friday, May 23, about taking the next step and learn from the past, “Tomorrow’s a new opportunity. We’ve been through a lot as a group. I like the fact that we responded throughout the year… You just try and win your shift, one at a time, and not worry about the future, and not worry about what’s happened in the past.”

Game 3 will be about focusing on one shift and one period at a time. Worry about winning the period, because if you do, then you have a solid chance of winning the game.

Key #3: Special Teams Need to Step Up

Going into the ECF, the Hurricanes were 28-for-30 in the postseason on the penalty kill (PK), with them going 15-for-15 in Round 1. However, the first two games of the ECF have seen them give up two power-play goals in each of the contests versus the Panthers. Game 2 saw them go for a rare zero percent, 0-for-2, after the Panthers capitalized on their man advantages. The Hurricanes currently are 29-for-35 on the PK (82.9%) following the four power-play goals against in the series. One can only imagine that assistant coach Tim Gleason is not happy with how his penalty killers have been in this round, following dominating performances against the Devils and the Capitals.

For the Hurricanes, they need to get back to what’s been their bread and butter, which is shutting down the other teams’ power-play units. To stay in games, the special teams have to be huge, and right now they’re fourth in the playoffs on the PK now after being in the high-90% range, to now being at 82.9%. If they can figure that out, it’ll go a long way to stay closer in games and not see contests finish with 5-2 and 5-0 scores. Furthermore, the power play needs to get rolling because they’ve scored one goal on the man advantage in the series, thanks to Jackson Blake’s late goal in Game 1, which at the time made it a 5-2 game. The Hurricanes are sixth in the playoffs with a 25.6% on the power play. The Panthers’ four power-play goals have seen them go from around 20% to 27.3%. The Hurricanes will move on as long as the power play and penalty kill can figure it out like they did in the first two rounds.

Must Win Game 3 Saturday Night

The series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, and it’s a must-win for the Hurricanes. The series is far from over, but the Hurricanes have a hill to climb to get out of the 2-0 hole, and only scoring two goals in two games, while allowing 10. It’ll be interesting to see what happens on Saturday night in South Florida. Will it be a 2-1 series after Game 3, or will they be in a deep hole, down 3-0? Only time will tell. Game 3 is set for an 8 p.m. Eastern puck drop, with the game being exclusively on TNT, truTV, Max, Sportsnet, and CBC. Hurricanes fans can listen to the game on the radio at 99.9 The Fan.