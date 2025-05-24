NHL Rumors ShootDown: Blackhawks Level of Interest in Marner

The talk ahead of the NHL free agency will be about what happens with Mitch Marner. Who will he look at if he hits the open market? Several insiders are already pegging Marner to become an unrestricted free agent, suggesting his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs is coming to an end. But, where does he go?

Many have pegged the Chicago Blackhawks as a team that will take a swing. It makes sense given the team needs a star winger to help Connor Bedard turn that team around. However, a recent report suggests that a high level of interest in Marner from the Blackhawks organization might not be accurate.

Have the Blackhawks Already Decided Not To Go After Marner?

The Athletic’s Scott Powers reported this week that he doesn’t believe the Blackhawks are seriously considering taking a run at Marner. Powers noted on Friday’s Powers and Laz podcast: “From every indication, I have the Blackhawks aren’t going to go after Mitch Marner. They’ve already made their mind up…”

The two scribes discussed Jeff Blashill’s coaching hire and the demands of the new coaching requirements. They said expectations are that the Blackhawks will take a major step, but it might not be immediately.

Powers said Blashill would have time and that the organization isn’t expecting the Blackhawks to win in the first season with him behind the bench. In fact, because the Blackhawks won’t be going after Marner, Powers argued Chicago could be as bad or worse than the 2024-25 team.

The Athletic’s Shayna Goldman argued that the Blackhawks’ interest in Marner will depend on timing and money. While the team wants a star to play with Bedard, it wants to ensure its bid for the right winger doesn’t get the organization into salary cap trouble. Anything over $13 million and the Blackhawks are likely out.

She hinted that the Blackhawks would look at Marner but pegged Detroit and Montreal as the more likely candidates.

Where Will Marner Land?

If the Blackhawks are out, there will still be plenty of interested parties if Marner hits the market. The Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and Detroit Red Wings are all linked to the Marner sweepstakes. Pierre LeBrun reported that another less-than-stellar playoff performance won’t impact what Marner is offered.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

This will be a player that earns $13 million or more per season on a long-term contract. The question is, what does Marner want? Is he thinking about playing with a contender? Is he hoping to wind up where the money is the best, potentially choosing a landing spot where the state tax is favorable? Or, is it all about getting out of the spotlight?

One could argue that Marner going to Chicago puts a different spotlight on him. If he’s teamed with Bedard and it doesn’t work, that’s a new level of pressure he might not want.

According to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, Marner is not going to consider any of the six other Canadian franchises as potential landing spots if he leaves Toronto. That means Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Montreal are all expected to be off the table in free agency.