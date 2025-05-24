DeBoer’s Comments on McDavid Set Dangerous Tone for Game 3

Peter DeBoer might not have said much when asked about the slash that sidelined Roope Hintz in Game 2, but what he did say is the kind of thing that sets a dangerous tone for Sunday’s upcoming matinee clash. The Dallas Stars’ head coach posed a sarcastic rhetorical question that immediately raised eyebrows after the Dallas Stars lost 3-0 to the Edmonton Oilers:

“Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it’s not a five-minute major?… If that’s 97 carried off the ice in the same situation, I think we all know the answer.”

On the surface, it looked like a head coach defending his player after a disappointing loss and a missed opportunity on a controversial call. Behind the comments could be something a lot more calculated—a clear attempt to influence the officiating narrative heading into Game 3 or a way to put a target on the back of the best player in the world.

Was the Darnell Nurse Slash a Major Penalty?

The incident in question came when Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse slashed Hintz, who needed help off the ice. Initially called a major, the penalty was reduced to a minor after review. According to Rule 61.3 in the NHL rulebook, when an injury occurs from a slash, a major must be assessed if the severity of the contact justifies it. The officials determined Nurse’s slash didn’t meet that standard or seriousness.

Still, DeBoer said what he said for a reason. He either doesn’t agree with the rule, he truly believes the referees would have made a different call if a different player were involved, or he’s trying to get some measure of control heading into Game 3. One could argue he was using his postgame media time to push the narrative that there’s a double standard for Connor McDavid, and he wants the next set of officials to “even things out.”

There Is An Issue With What DeBoer Is Doing

While DeBoer may genuinely feel the call was wrong, if he’s trying to plant a seed for Game 3, his strategy raises real concerns.

It’s reasonable to assume coaches would look for any way to gain an edge, but what happens if one of their players slashes McDavid in Game 3? Based on DeBoer’s understanding of the rule, that will be an automatic major if McDavid is injured. In a way, DeBoer essentially made it known he expects that kind of call if his guys hack and whack the best player in the world, and he’s hurt as a result.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If DeBoer is subtly nudging officials to call Game 3 tighter on Edmonton, is this the best way to do it? Sure, perhaps the officials ‘let one slide’ if McDavid takes a slash, but after what the Stars coach said, they’ll be watching for it. Any attempt by a Dallas player to slash McDavid could be met with an immediate penalty.

DeBoer is also setting the stage for Game 3 to get nasty. The minute a Dallas player targets McDavid, the rest of the Oilers will have a response. And, we know that’s probably coming. Stars forward Mason Marchment hinted as much when he said of the Nurse slash, “Yeah, for sure. A lot of that stuff, you just keep in the back of your mind… We’ve got a long series here.”

The players might have taken matters into their own hands anyway, but with the coach’s subtle green light, there is a better-than-good chance Game 3 gets ugly, which could increase the chance of injury.

Oilers Call Out DeBoer

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch wasn’t buying DeBoer’s implication that McDavid gets preferential treatment. Knoblauch pointed out that McDavid has drawn just five penalties throughout the entire playoffs, fewer than multiple Stars players. “Which I find hard to believe,” Knoblauch added. Anyone who watches an Oilers game, including DeBoer, has to see how often calls aren’t made when infractions against McDavid occur. Knoblauch said he believes the standard is higher, and referees let a lot go when players impede, hack, and whack No. 97.

Knoblauch is right, and it’s not even close with any other NHL superstar.

Are the Stars about to test this theory? Will they take aim at Nurse for his slash? Or, will they go after McDavid, hoping that the officials only call one or two minors of the several calls that could be made? If that’s the plan, it’s a bold, potentially dangerous strategy, and it could backfire. If the Oilers feel the Stars are targeting their captain, Game 3 could get interesting in a hurry.