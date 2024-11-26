How Is the Capitals & Kings Dubois-for-Kuemper Trade Working Out?

Trades in the NHL can reshape franchises for the better or the worse depending on the type of player they choose to bring into their team. A strategic trade executed perfectly could bring a team closer to a Stanley Cup championship; however, if the player doesn’t live up to the expectations, it can derail a season and set the organization back. Let’s unpack the trade of former Los Angeles Kings center Pierre-Luc Dubois for Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Who had the better end of the deal in this blockbuster trade?

Dubois Heads to the Capitals, Kuemper to the Kings

On June 19, 2024, the Kings traded Dubois for Kuemper after one season in the organization. This surprising move ignited speculation and debates amongst fans and commentators. Initially, the former King signed an eight-year, $68 million contract; however, his tenure was marked by inconsistency and did not meet the club’s expectations. During an exit interview in the summer, general manager Rob Blake acknowledged, “I don’t think I did a good enough job of integrating him in the right roles on the team here this year,” then added, “I think it wasn’t a great fit in that aspect for us and we’ll take responsibility for that.” Part of the 6-foot-4, French-Canadian’s struggle lay within inconsistency, as noted before, and an inability to use his large frame to protect the puck more efficiently, disrupt plays, and check opponents.

The Kings saved a few million ($3.25 million) regarding the salary cap issue; however, this trade still raised questions as to whether Los Angeles could build another championship team and about their long-term course of action. Was the PLD-Kuemper trade a smart move by the Kings? Regarding salary cap, the organization did off-load a hefty contract and gained some flexibility; yet, it felt as though the young center wasn’t clear on his position in the franchise. As the team moves forward into a new era with a timeless feel, they’ll need to carefully reevaluate their roster and prevent it from repeating history.

How This Could Be a Risky Move

The Capitals have taken on a slightly long-term commitment, although if Dubois can adjust to his surroundings (it seems he’s fitting in better on the East Coast), then he could produce better statistics than in his one season in Southern California. He currently holds two goals, 11 assists, and 13 points in 20 games played. As of Nov. 15, 2024, Kuemper was placed on injured reserve (IR) and has yet to return. Losing a 6-foot-5 netminder twice isn’t ideal for a franchise aiming for a serious playoff run. In the 2024-25 season, he has posted a 2.65 goals-against average (GAA) in 10 games played with four wins, two losses, three in overtime (OT), and one in a shootout. With a save percentage (SV%) of .903, if Kuemper can regain form and stay healthy, then he could be the valuable asset the Kings need to push for the playoffs.

It’s a Win-Win Deal

Both the Capitals and Kings have made significant moves to their roster: a 2022 Stanley Cup champion for the Colorado Avalanche and a solid defensive forward, respectively. The Capitals added a versatile and skilled individual who can play center and wing when needed, and in exchange, the Kings got an established goaltender with Stanley Cup experience. In the 2023-24 season, the Saskatoon native recorded a 3.31 GAA and a 13-14-3 record. On his season, he spoke about his inconsistent play, “It was frustrating because we weren’t winning as many games and I wasn’t playing as much. I’m looking to prove that last year was just a one-off,” he said. “I believe that I can come in and be a stabilizing force in the net and provide the goaltending that the team needs.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As a champion, Kuemper brings valuable experience to the team and can provide mentorship to the young talent on the roster. As a proven netkeeper who can control rebounds and make spectacular saves, there’s the potential to be a contributor to the Kings’ overall success.

The Future of the Kings and Capitals

While Dubois is fitting in with the Capitals pleasantly and Kuemper’s ability to make fantastic saves is crucial, time will tell if Los Angeles was wise to part ways with the French-Canadian and for Washington to hand over their adept goalkeeper. As both NHL teams continue to navigate the hectic 2024-25 season, the future remains unclear; nonetheless, the storyline of this trade will be debated by analysts and fans alike.