2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Hub

The first two rounds of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs have come and gone with only four teams remaining. In Round 2, all four series went at least five games with the Florida Panthers/Toronto Maple Leafs series going the full seven. We also had four overtime games. The four remaining teams are:
- Edmonton Oilers – looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 and end Canada’s drought at 31 years.
- Dallas Stars – trying to reach the Stanley Cup Final after falling in the conference finals for two consecutive years.
- Carolina Hurricanes – Seeking their first Stanley Cup Final appearance under Rod Brind’Amour, who’s had them in the playoffs every year.
- Florida Panthers – seeking to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.
Join The Hockey Writers for our coverage of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and check back in for previews of the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final.
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule & Bracket
- 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule (updated as games are scheduled)
- 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket
- Playoffs Starting Lineups (Updated before every game)
- 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub
- 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Articles
Eastern Conference
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers
Western Conference
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers
- Mattias Ekholm Skates with Oilers, Possible for Road Trip
- How Kris Knoblauch’s Smart Adjustments Are Powering the Oilers’ Cup Run
- Oilers Will Benefit From Time Off Before Western Conference Final
- Oilers Lethal Weapon Now a Worry Ahead of Western Conference Final
- Oilers Proving They’re Capable of Another Playoff Run But Still Have More to Prove
- 6 Reasons the Oilers Will Win the Stanley Cup