Zach Hyman to Miss Rest of Playoffs for Oilers: What Now?

The Edmonton Oilers will be without one of their most valuable playoff performers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, and likely the rest of the playoffs. Zach Hyman is officially ruled out of the remainder of the series. According to head coach Kris Knoblauch, Hyman is undergoing surgery today and is likely to be out for the season.

This is a massive loss for Edmonton, as Hyman was not only scoring and producing offensively but also leading all players during the playoffs in hits. While the Oilers will do their best to replace him by committee, this is the kind of player teams simply don’t have two of.

Losing Hyman a Huge Blow for the Oilers

Stars forward Mason Marchment ran into Hyman midway through the first period, and the Oilers winger didn’t return. It’s a tough blow for Edmonton, who is one win away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. Hyman has been a critical piece of Edmonton’s playoff run, tallying five goals and six assists in 15 games while leading the entire NHL with 111 hits. His gritty, relentless style of play has made him an indispensable part of the Oilers’ top six and an emotional part of the roster.

“That’s a big loss,” admitted Leon Draisaitl following the Game 4 win, via The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman. “Collectively, I think we have what it takes to make up for it.”

The scribe also cited defenseman Brett Kulak, who noted:

“He’s a top player for us. Tough to lose anybody, but especially he brings an element to the game and to our team that not too many guys around the league can bring to their team. It was tough to see him leave. Hopefully, he’s all right.” source – ‘Oilers celebrate but know things will be tough without Zach Hyman: ‘He means everything’”- Daniel Nugent–Bowman – The Athletic – 05027-2025

As it turns out, Hyman was not at all right.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates after he scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Even without Hyman for most of Game 4, the Oilers pulled off a pivotal 4-1 victory to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Stuart Skinner delivered another rock-solid performance in net, while Corey Perry stepped up with the game-winner, continuing his knack for clutch playoff moments. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to elevate his game, and the defense did a great job of shutting the Stars down, despite Dallas holding most of the offensive zone pressure.

“It’s a big hole to fill,” Perry said. “He brings a lot to our team, a lot to our lineup. He’s a workhorse. He means everything. He’s a dog on a bone on the puck.”

Opportunity Now for Other Oilers to Step Up

With Hyman sidelined, the Oilers will need someone else to step into the lineup, and Jeff Skinner could be the next man up unless Connor Brown is cleared to return. Skinner, who has only played in one game this postseason — Game 1 of the first round against the Kings — would bring a fresh, motivated presence if called upon.

Despite the setback, there is reason for optimism. The Oilers are in the driver’s seat with a 3-1 series lead. Game 5 will be played on Thursday night in Dallas, and a win would secure their spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

But without Hyman, the road just got a little steeper.