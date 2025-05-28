7 Prospects the Rangers Could Target in Rounds 3–7 of the 2025 NHL Draft

The later rounds of the NHL Entry Draft are sometimes seen as lottery tickets, but they can also be a chance to find real depth. Not every pick needs to swing for upside. Sometimes it’s about identifying role players who can kill penalties, push pace, or bring structure. With nine picks in this year’s draft, Chris Drury and the New York Rangers have the flexibility to take a few of those shots, and they’d be smart to use some of them on players who can grow into dependable pieces.

Every year, someone breaks through. Jonathan Marchessault went undrafted and won the Conn Smythe Trophy. Joe Pavelski was a seventh-round pick. Noel Acciari was a camp invite. None of them were sure things, but all brought something that teams overlooked. Maybe it was compete, maybe it was hockey sense, maybe it was physical development that came later. That’s what matters in Rounds 3-7. Identify a skill or habit that translates, and bet on it.

The Rangers don’t need stars in these rounds. They need players who can kill penalties, push pace, win battles, and survive in tight games. The seven prospects below probably won’t go in the first two rounds. But each one has something that could stick with the right development.

Philippe Veilleux

Position: LW/RW | Shoots: Left | Height/Weight: 5-foot-9 / 165 pounds

Team: Val-d’Or Foreurs (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League – QMJHL) | DOB: March 26, 2007

Philippe Veilleux nearly doubled his production this season, finishing with 87 points after putting up 47 the year before. He’s a smart, pass-first winger who reads the ice well and thrives when the pace is high. His touch in transition and his ability to find seams in the offensive zone make him dangerous, especially on the power play. Veilleux was also a finalist for the David Desharnais Trophy, which is awarded to the most sportsmanlike player who is also effective in the QMJHL.

The issue is speed. He’s not slow, but he’s not fast enough to overcome his size right now. At 5-foot-9, he’s going to need to get quicker to stick at the next level. That said, the hockey IQ is real. He moves pucks well and doesn’t waste possessions. If his skating improves, he could be a steal in the middle rounds.

Mikkel Eriksen

Position: C | Shoots: Left | Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 185 pounds

Team: Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell) | DOB: July 6, 2007

Mikkel Eriksen plays with pace and structure. He’s quick off the puck, active on the forecheck, and constantly involved. His motor is one of his biggest strengths. He keeps his feet moving and pressures well, especially in transition. Offensively, he keeps things simple and makes quick decisions. He finished the season with 43 points in 40 games for Örebro’s J20 team.

He’s not a high-skill play driver. The puck touches are clean but not flashy. He doesn’t create a ton on his own and will need to add strength if he wants to make plays through contact. But he skates well enough, and his reads away from the puck are sharp. Coaches trust him, and he plays with intent. He won’t blow anyone away with his tools, but the habits are there. As a late-round pick, he’s a solid flier for a team looking to add pace, work ethic, and two-way detail down the middle.

Mateo Nobert

Position: C | Shoots: Left | Height/Weight: 6-feet / 168 pounds

Team: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) | DOB: Aug. 27, 2007

Mateo Nobert had a solid season in the QMJHL, finishing with 67 points in 57 games. He’s a smart, composed center who reads the ice well and makes consistently good decisions with the puck. His passing stands out; he finds lanes in transition and can make plays under pressure without forcing it.

The concern is his skating. He lacks explosiveness in his first few steps, which limits his ability to separate or create space off the rush. He wins puck battles and plays with good defensive structure, but doesn’t always turn those wins into offensive chances. He doesn’t kill penalties often, but he defends responsibly and supports well in both the offensive and defensive zones. There’s real hockey sense here. If the Rangers are looking for a reliable forward with upside, Nobert could be a solid mid-round option.

Vincent Desjardins

Position: C/W | Shoots: Right | Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 165 pounds

Team: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) | DOB: Sept. 8, 2006

Vincent Desjardins was one of the youngest players eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, missing 2025 eligibility by just seven days. That means he was draft-eligible, but still at an age where most players are a full development year away. His birthday (Sept. 8, 2006) made him eligible by the cutoff (Sept. 15). If a team had taken a chance on him last year, they’d be thrilled with the leap he made this season. After posting 47 points in 68 games last season, he put up 81 in 64 this season.

His defensive game is his calling card. He’s one of the best defensive forwards in the QMJHL, with excellent positioning, strong stick detail, and a relentless motor on the forecheck. He frustrates opposing top lines and can be trusted late in games or on the penalty kill. Offensively, the production jumped, but there are still questions about his overall hockey sense and ability to consistently create. Even with some limitations, Desjardins is a reliable defensive center. His defensive ability could make him a very valuable mid-round pick.

Bruno Osmanis

Position: RW | Shoots: Right | Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 170 pounds

Team: IF Björklöven (HockeyAllsvenskan / J20 Nationell) | DOB: Dec. 16, 2006

Bruno Osmanis spent most of the season with Björklöven’s junior team, where he posted 37 points in 31 games. He also saw 27 games of pro action in the HockeyAllsvenskan, putting up seven points while holding his own in limited minutes. He represented Latvia at the World Juniors and picked up four points in three games.

He’s a high-compete winger who plays fast and pressures well. He takes good routes off the puck, attacks space with timing, and shows flashes of skill in tight areas. He’s not the most dynamic playmaker, but when he’s engaged, he creates problems with his feet and quick decisions. He’ll need to get stronger to win more battles at the next level, and his defensive game is still a work in progress, but the energy and mentality are there. Osmanis blends some top-six tools with a bottom-six motor. If the details keep rounding out, he could be a strong value bet in the middle rounds.

Theo Stockselius

Position: LW | Shoots: Left | Height/Weight: 6-foot-3 / 183 pounds

Team: Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | DOB: January 10, 2007

Theo Stockselius brings a mix of size and skill that’s tough to ignore. He finished the season with 51 points in 40 games for Djurgården’s J20 team, and chipped in another 16 points in nine playoff games. He plays a heavy game, plays well along the boards, and doesn’t shy away from contact. Whether he’s protecting pucks or disrupting plays on the forecheck, he stays involved and leans into his frame.

He’s not an explosive skater, and that shows in transition. Most of his impact comes in the zone, where he supports well, finds open ice, and can make quick, smart passes under pressure. There’s some offensive touch, and he shows flashes of creativity when handling in tight, but he still has trouble creating separation or sustaining play-driving shifts. Defensively, he’s engaged and can make reads off the puck, especially when collapsing low or supporting outside coverage. Stockselius is a project, but there’s a foundation worth betting on. If the mobility improves, there’s enough in the rest of his game for him to be a solid bottom-six player at the NHL level, with the potential to be a middle-sixer.

Daniels Serkins

Position: LW/C | Shoots: Left | Height/Weight: 5-foot-9 / 172 pounds

Team: SC Bern Future U20 (U20-Elit, Switzerland) | DOB: July 24, 2007

Daniels Serkins plays a high-energy, detail-oriented game. He’s not flashy, but he brings effort and structure every shift. He kills plays on the forecheck, supports well in his own zone, and consistently puts himself in tough areas despite being undersized. His defensive awareness and compete level are ahead of the curve for his age.

Offensively, he plays a straightforward style. He pressures pucks, wins races, and extends shifts through effort, but he lacks creativity and doesn’t generate much on his own. Most of his offensive value comes from effort-based plays—forcing turnovers, drawing penalties, and keeping his team in control. He finished with a full season in Switzerland’s U20-Elit league and represented Latvia at both the World Juniors and U18 level, at the latter he wore the “C.” Serkins may not hear his name called in the 2025 Draft, but he’s the kind of high-motor winger who earns his way into lineups. For a team like the Rangers looking for late-round value and long-term depth, he’s the type of player worth taking in the later rounds.

Seven Names Worth Calling

The Rangers won’t need all nine of their picks to hit, but if they can walk away with one or two future contributors from the later rounds, that’s a win. Players like Veilleux, Eriksen, Nobert, Desjardins, Osmanis, Stockselius, and Serkins each bring something to the table. Whether it’s work ethic, defensive structure, or offensive upside, they all have tools that could translate with the right development path.