2025-26 Canucks Roster Projection 1.0: Thin Up Front, But Strong Defence & Goaltending

The Vancouver Canucks had a tough and drama-filled 2024-25 season, the polar opposite of their 2023-24 campaign that saw smooth sailing, a Pacific Division championship, and a near berth in the Western Conference Final. They not only missed the playoffs, but were forced to trade their top centre, J.T. Miller, after a very public feud between him and Elias Pettersson. And to make matters worse, they also had several of their stars fall off production-wise, and now face an offseason full of questions and not a lot of answers, especially when it comes to their forward group, led by the aforementioned Pettersson, who finished with a career-worst 45 points.

Related: Canucks’ Blueprint for Hope: Structure, Goaltending, and a Wild Card or Two

Oh yes, the Canucks also have to break in yet another new head coach after Rick Tocchet decided to bolt to his old stomping grounds in the City of Brotherly Love. Adam Foote, his assistant the last two seasons, will take over the reins, hoping to rekindle the magic that was the seemingly flash-in-the-pan 2023-24 squad. That will be tough to do, though, with how thin the forward group looks right now and the fact that top free agents are reportedly hesitant to enter a locker room that dealt with a lot of drama last season, along with the uncertainty that captain Quinn Hughes will be here for the long haul.

With all that said, we are going to start a series of roster projections that will continue throughout the offseason (one per month) until the start of the regular season in October. Today, we will have version 1.0, the pre-NHL Combine edition. As mentioned, there are a lot of question marks, mostly centered around the forward group, as the defence and goaltending seem to be set for the most part. Let’s dive in.

Forwards

Using Puckpedia as a guide, there are 11 players under contract for 2025-26 that are either a lock to make the team or will have a great chance to make it. They are as follows in line format.

Jake DeBrusk – Elias Pettersson – Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Nils Hoglander – Filip Chytil – Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua – Aatu Raty – Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor – Teddy Blueger – ??

The Canucks have two major unrestricted free agents (UFAs) in the forward group that are looking more unlikely by the day that they will be in the blue and green next season. They are, of course, Pius Suter and Brock Boeser.

Starting with Suter, he is in line for a huge payday after his career-high 25 goals and 46 points, and with a thin market for centers, there will be a team that will offer him the moon in free agency. AFP Analytics is projecting a four-year contract worth $4.983 million average annual value (AAV), which is reasonable, but I feel he will get a lot more than that if he hits the open market in July.

As for Boeser, while he regressed to 25 goals and 50 points from his career-high 40 goals and 73 points in 2023-24, he is still a proven goal scorer in this league and will demand a premium in free agency. It doesn’t seem like the Canucks are in a hurry to re-sign him, with absolutely zero updates on an extension as we near the end of May. While general manager Patrik Allvin said to season ticket holders a few weeks ago that he hasn’t ruled out a return, he has also said in the past that Boeser has earned the right to test free agency (from ‘Canucks: Is the door still open for goal scorer Brock Boeser?,’ The Province, 5/9/25). All in all, I am putting the probability of seeing him in a Canucks jersey next season at 25 percent right now.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After laying out those two situations, it appears the Canucks will have to find two forwards in either the free agent or trade market to fill their roles and replace the 50 goals and 96 points they provided to the offence. Basically, a top-line winger and top-line center (even though Suter isn’t usually classified that way, he fit that description more than admirably when Pettersson and Chytil were injured in the final month of the season).

Clearly, the Canucks need to upgrade the center position. While Pettersson is a former 100-point forward, he’s looked like a shadow of that player over the last season and a half, basically since January 2024, when he put up 14 goals and 21 points in 13 games. Chytil has the potential to be a second-line center, but he is still unproven in that role and continues to be plagued by injuries (namely, concussions). Unfortunately, the team can’t bank on him being in the lineup regularly to feel comfortable going into the season with him locked in behind Pettersson. Heck, even having Pettersson as the first-line center right now doesn’t look good.

If Boeser ends up bolting to a new team in the summer, the Canucks will have a gaping hole at first-line right wing. The obvious in-house replacement is Lekkerimaki, but that’s a huge responsibility to place on a guy who only has three goals in 24 career games. The other options are Garland, Hoglander, Sherwood, and O’Connor, none of which are top-line wingers on a playoff contender. Ideally, these four make up a huge part of the bottom-six, but as it stands right now, at least two will have to be elevated into the top-six.

Free agency has a few centers and wingers that fit the bill, but will likely be very expensive, not to mention they would have to want to sign in Vancouver. Those being Sam Bennett, John Tavares, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mitch Marner. I wouldn’t bank on the Canucks signing any of these players, so that leaves the trade market, where they might have to tap into their surplus on defence, which we will discuss next.

Defence

This is where the Canucks’ strength lies. They have a deep defence corps filled with veterans and intriguing youngsters that will be vying for a spot on the blue line come October. Looking at the depth chart as of this writing, there are zero holes – except for maybe a penalty-kill specialist like Derek Forbort, who doesn’t appear to be returning. The only question lies in the pairings.

Quinn Hughes – Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson – Tom Willander

Elias Pettersson – Tyler Myers

Victor Mancini

As mentioned, the Canucks will probably sign a veteran or two to battle it out in training camp, but if all goes to plan, the above will be the opening-night lineup. Willander taking a top-four spot right off the bat (and keeping it throughout the season) is the dream, but even if he doesn’t, and just becomes an NHL regular on the bottom pairing, it’s a heck of a lot better than having to deploy Noah Juulsen every game. I have nothing against Juulsen being on this team, it’s just that he should be more of a stopgap measure in case of injury (aka, the seventh/eighth defenceman) rather than an everyday player.

Tom Willander, Boston College (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Beyond Willander as an addition, the Canucks will also have the services of Pettersson and Mancini for a full season; Pettersson was a breakout star as a poor man’s Jaccob Slavin last season, while Mancini impressed with his puck moving and physicality after being acquired in the Miller trade. He has also been an anchor on the Abbotsford Canucks’ blue line throughout the Calder Cup Playoffs and is a huge reason why they are in the Western Conference Final right now.

All in all, the Canucks’ defence should be the least of everyone’s worries right now. In fact, we should be excited to see it in action next season.

Goaltending

Continuing with another strength, the Canucks’ goaltending trio next season – barring any setbacks in the offseason – should be considered one of the best in the NHL:

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Sure, Demko still has the injury bug hanging over him, having missed all but 23 games last season, but every indication is that he will be back healthy for Game 1 of 2025-26. Whether he stays that way is another story, but he showed last season in the limited games he did play that his Vezina Trophy finalist self is still alive and well. In his last six starts before getting shut down due to another injury, he posted a 6-2-0 record alongside a 2.32 goals-against average (GAA), .914 save percentage (SV%) and a shutout. He also had a three-game stretch in February where he only allowed one goal in 130:33, before suffering an injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

As for Lankinen, he saved the Canucks’ bacon many times last season and was a huge reason they didn’t finish at the bottom of the Western Conference with the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. He fell off performance-wise as he fatigued toward the end of the season, but for the most part, he was brilliant. So brilliant, in fact, that he parlayed his one-year $875,000 contract into a five-year, $4.5 million AAV extension. With a healthy Demko, he won’t have to play 51 games next season, which should keep him at the level he was in the early part of the season, when, if you didn’t know any better, you could have sworn it was Demko in the net.

A lot of people will look at the Canucks’ tandem and say it’s too expensive at $9.5 million AAV, but the NHL is a two-goalie league now. You need a competent backup or 1B to at least split the workload 60/40, if not a straight 50/50. Just look at how well the Boston Bruins did with Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman: they won the Presidents’ Trophy by a landslide and posted the NHL’s all-time best record in the regular season. No, that didn’t win them the Stanley Cup, but that’s not the point. The point is, they dominated with essentially two starters, which the Canucks arguably have right now.

Finally, we can’t end this dive into the goaltending without mentioning Silovs, aka the “Latvian Wall” whenever a series is on the line. If you can believe it, he has yet to allow a goal in a series-clinching game in his professional hockey career. It started with a 1-0 shutout in Game 6 against the Nashville Predators in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and has continued with 5-0, 2-0, and 5-0 blankings of the Tucson Roadrunners, Coachella Valley Firebirds, and Colorado Eagles, respectively, leading his Abbotsford Canucks to the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. That’s a pretty remarkable streak if you think about it. If he ends up winning the Calder Cup and possibly the Jack A Butterfield Trophy as the MVP of the AHL Playoffs, the Canucks will have another strong goaltender down in the minors to call upon.

This trio could change if Allvin decides to trade either Demko or Silovs, but as of this roster projection, the Canucks have an enviable three-headed monster in goal.

Canucks Need to Address the Forward Group in the Offseason

As outlined above, the forward group requires the most attention this offseason. While it’s true they have enough bodies to fill out a roster, there are only two that could be considered true top-six forwards. I know some fans will say only one (DeBrusk) with Pettersson’s fall off a cliff, but he still should be considered a part of that category. The worst thing that could happen is the Canucks going into Game 1 with Pettersson and Chytil as the top-two centers and Lekkerimaki manning the first-line right wing with no other legitimate option. Don’t get me wrong, I love Garland, Sherwood, Hoglander, and O’Connor, but they should make up a third or fourth line, not be part of the first or second.

We will see what Allvin has up his sleeve in the offseason or maybe even on the draft floor using his first-round pick or his surplus on defence and in goal. Could he find a potential answer before July 1 even hits? Find out when our next roster projection piece comes out in a month or so.