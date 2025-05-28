Canucks’ Tom Willander Should Play a Big Role Next Season

The Vancouver Canucks now look to the future, and they finally signed 2023 first-round pick Tom Willander to a three-year entry-level contract. There was some contention through the process of getting the contract completed as negotiations hit a standstill. Willander was not able to join Vancouver when his season ended at Boston University. Still, both sides eventually found a common ground and were able to agree on a contract that will keep the Swedish defenceman within the Canucks control for the next three seasons. Although heading into his rookie season in 2025-26, Willander will be a crucial part of the Canucks’ defence next season and should play a big role.

Potential for the Top 4

Even though Willander will be in his rookie season, he has the tools and potential to fit in nicely in the Canucks’ top four. Vancouver right now has a pretty steady defensive core with multiple very good players who can move the puck up to forwards and protect the front of the net to prevent scoring chances. The acquisition of Marcus Pettersson during the season helped stabilize the core even more, but he will need a more permanent partner for the future since he signed a five-year extension shortly after being traded to the Canucks. Willander could be the perfect partner for Pettersson. With Willander being a right-handed defenceman, he pairs well with Pettersson, and the two will immediately help Vancouver at both ends of the ice.

Tom Willander, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The two players also play different types of games. Pettersson is a traditional defensive defenceman who does not score many goals or points, but is highly effective in the defensive zone by killing plays, and Willander is a very offensively minded player. Willander scored 24 points this season at Boston University as their top offensive defender and also added five points for Sweden at the World Juniors. He has high offensive upside and knows how to help put the puck in the back of the net. He isn’t all offence as he can help limit offensive chances and also can lay some thunderous hits when needed to. It will also be helpful for Willander as a rookie to be paired with another Swedish player so he can be comfortable right from the start.

Helping on the Power Play

Although Quinn Hughes is the Canucks best defenceman and the one that plays the point on the power play, Willander could help on the second unit as he has a lot of experience being the quarterback of a power play unit. He had that responsibility at Boston University this season over a player like Quinn Hutson, and also was at the top of the point for Sweden at the World Juniors. Willander is very comfortable in this position and can help the Canucks out in this regard. You could even give him some reps on the number one power play unit if Hughes needs a break or is injured.

Related: Canucks News & Rumours: Foote, Willander, Romani & More

Willander’s experience on the power play is a great asset for Vancouver. He has the ability and skill to play with either of the two units and work well with all players. He has a great shot from the point and has a knack for getting the puck through traffic, which is highly important on the power play as all units want to create chaos in front of the net for a rebound. He has great vision and is smooth on his edges, and will be able to get players the puck in key positions on the power play to help lead to great scoring chances.

Willander may still be just a prospect, but he has a great future ahead of him in the Canucks organization and should play a big role with the team in 2025-26. He will bring stability to the defensive core and be a great option on the power play if called upon.