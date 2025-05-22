Stars Score 5 Goals in the Third, Defeat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1

The Dallas Stars scored five goals in the third period, including three power-play goals, to erase a 3-1 deficit and defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night.

Tyler Seguin, Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund, Matt Duchene, and Esa Lindell scored for the Stars, while Jake Oettinger made 24 saves.

Related: 4 Keys to Stars Winning the Western Conference Final

Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent Hopkins, and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers, while Stuart Skinner made 22 saves.

Game Recap

Draisaitl scored the first goal of the series at 10:19 of the opening period. Draisaitl took the puck at the Dallas blue line, sped down the right boards, and beat Oettinger blocker side for his sixth goal of the postseason.

Seguin tied the game five minutes later with a snap shot, on a breakaway, that beat Skinner glove side.

The Oilers made it a 2-1 game on the power play at 6:08 of the second period. The Stars broke up a pass in the defensive zone, but the puck deflected off a Dallas stick and right on the tape of a wide-open Nugent-Hopkins, who scored right under the glove of Oettinger.

Bouchard gave the Oilers a two-goal lead 90 seconds later with a wrist shot from the left circle that went off the right post, into the back of the net.

May 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) reacts after scoring a goal against Edmonton Oilers in the first period during game one of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The ferocious comeback started on the power play 30 seconds into the final period, with a Heiskanen wrist shot from the left point that beat Skinner past his right shoulder.

Granlund scored the Stars’ second power-play goal of the period at 3:49 with a wrist shot from the right circle that went bar-down on Skinner.

Duchene scored yet another power-play goal for the Stars on a fire drill at the right of the Edmonton crease. For Duchene, it was his first goal of the postseason.

Seguin tipped in a backhander by Sam Steel for his second of the night at 16:02 to make it 5-3, and Lindell sealed the victory for Dallas with an empty-net goal 43 seconds later.

The Stars outshot the Oilers 28-27 and went 3-for-4 on the power play, while the Oilers went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Game 2 is back at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday night.