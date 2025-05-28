2 Keys for the Hurricanes to Win Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes staved off elimination to force a Game 5 following their 3-0 shutout win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night (May 25) in Sunrise, Florida. The series returns to the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday night as the Hurricanes look to replicate that success. What are the two main keys for them to win Game 5 and force the series back to South Florida for Game 6?

Key #1: Frederik Andersen Plays Otherworldly

One of the main reasons the Hurricanes won Game 4 was goaltender Frederik Andersen, who picked up his fifth playoff shutout. His 20-save performance saved Carolina from a series sweep. Andersen made some key saves throughout the game, and it was the difference after two empty-net goals from Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal sealed the game at 3-0.

Andersen now has an 8-4 record with a 1.84 goals-against average (GAA) and a .914 save percentage (SV%) in the playoffs, including two shutouts, which is a career-high for one postseason. Andersen’s calm and composed style is what will give him and the rest of the Hurricanes confidence to close out games, especially with the series on the line.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said of Andersen, “He looked confident, but he always does. He’s not a goalie who’s throwing himself around. He’s always in control. But there were some real tough shots that looked easy tonight, and that’s when you know he’s kind of on. We talk all the time about how important that position is, but it seems like in this series, you get those saves early, and you can keep playing your game, and that’s what happened here tonight.”

He was in the starter’s crease at today’s morning skate and is expected to start Game 5. If Andersen can keep his team in the game tonight, the series could head back to Sunrise for Game 6 on Friday night (May 30).

Takeaway #2: The Hurricanes’ System needs to Control Tempo

As we saw in Game 4, when it’s not a track meet, the Hurricanes can play a stellar defensive game that can shut down any team. Their structured defensive system puts pressure on the opposition in all three zones, which was evident in Game 4 when the Panthers couldn’t generate chances in the offensive zone and were smothered in their own zone by the Hurricanes’ relentless forecheck.

Furthermore, they must limit shot chances (they allowed 20 shots in Game 4), use the forecheck to pressure in the offensive zone, and stay on the puck. They were able to finally impose their will and system on the Panthers in Game 4, and they will have to do it again tonight.

Jaccob Slavin was also the difference in Game 4. After the morning skate, Brind’Amour was asked about using Slavin for another 28 minutes and said, “If he could play all of them, we would, and he’d want to, too. We know the situation. We have to. We don’t have a choice. It’s a good choice to have, and if he can handle the minutes, he’s gonna be out there.”

“I think anybody would say the more they play, the more they get into the game,” Slavin told reporters. “So, yeah, I don’t mind those minutes at all. It’s fun when you’re playing a lot of hockey. That’s all you can ask for.”

Slavin took 29 shifts, the second-most on the team, following Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov’s 30. He was also the only player to have a plus-3 rating in the game. He had four blocked shots to lead the team and two hits. The Hurricanes will have to rely on Slavin again in Game 5 if they want to keep their season alive. But they’ll also need big nights from the rest of the defensive core if they want to force Game 6. It will take a full team effort from the net out.

Eastern Conference Final Game 5 on Wednesday Night

Game 5 is set for an 8 p.m. ET tonight and will air on TNT, truTV, MAX, Sportsnet, and CBC. Hurricanes fans can listen to the game on 99.9 The Fan. Carolina’s backs are against the wall again, but if they can carry the momentum from Monday’s victory, they will have a chance to keep the series going. However, they have to keep their season alive with a win tonight.