Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Hurricanes – 5/28/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3A) at HURRICANES (2M)

Eastern Conference Final, Game 5

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Mackie Samoskevich, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: None

Status report

Reinhart, who missed Games 3 and 4 with a lower-body injury, Greer (Game 4, undisclosed) and Mikkola (Game 4, upper body) each is expected to return.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven

William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Alexander Nikishin — Dmitry Orlov

Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Sean Walker (undisclosed)

Status report

Chatfield, a defenseman, will miss his sixth straight game; Walker, a defenseman, will miss his third straight.

