Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Hurricanes – 5/28/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3A) at HURRICANES (2M)
Eastern Conference Final, Game 5
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Mackie Samoskevich, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: None
Status report
Reinhart, who missed Games 3 and 4 with a lower-body injury, Greer (Game 4, undisclosed) and Mikkola (Game 4, upper body) each is expected to return.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven
William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Alexander Nikishin — Dmitry Orlov
Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Sean Walker (undisclosed)
Status report
Chatfield, a defenseman, will miss his sixth straight game; Walker, a defenseman, will miss his third straight.
