Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers – 5/26/25

The Carolina Panthers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (2M) at PANTHERS (3A)
Eastern Conference Final, Game 4
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-0
Hurricanes projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven
William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Alexander Nikishin — Dmitry Orlov
Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Sean Walker (undisclosed)
Status report
Chatfield, a defenseman, will miss his fifth straight game; Walker, a defenseman, will miss his second straight
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Jesper Boqvist
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Nico Sturm — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Uvis Balinskis — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: Sam Reinhart (lower body), Niko Mikkola (upper body), A.J. Greer (undisclosed)
Status report
Mikkola, a defenseman, and Greer, a forward, are each day to day, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. … Balinskis and Sturm will play for Florida’s for the first time in the conference finals. Sturm hasn’t played since May 7, which was Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. He’s been a healthy scratch for the past eight games; Balinskis hasn’t played since May 5, which was Game 1 against Toronto. … Reinhart, a forward, will miss his second straight game after he was injured in the first period of Game 2 on a hit from Aho.
