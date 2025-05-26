Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers – 5/26/25

The Carolina Panthers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2M) at PANTHERS (3A)

Eastern Conference Final, Game 4

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-0

Hurricanes projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven

William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Alexander Nikishin — Dmitry Orlov

Shayne Gostisbehere — Scott Morrow

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Sean Walker (undisclosed)

Status report

Chatfield, a defenseman, will miss his fifth straight game; Walker, a defenseman, will miss his second straight

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Jesper Boqvist

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Nico Sturm — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Uvis Balinskis — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: Sam Reinhart (lower body), Niko Mikkola (upper body), A.J. Greer (undisclosed)

Status report

Mikkola, a defenseman, and Greer, a forward, are each day to day, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. … Balinskis and Sturm will play for Florida’s for the first time in the conference finals. Sturm hasn’t played since May 7, which was Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. He’s been a healthy scratch for the past eight games; Balinskis hasn’t played since May 5, which was Game 1 against Toronto. … Reinhart, a forward, will miss his second straight game after he was injured in the first period of Game 2 on a hit from Aho.

