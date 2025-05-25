Brind’Amour Calls Out Star Players and More NHL News & Rumours

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Rod Brind’Amour has expressed a lot of frustration with his team after losing yet another Eastern Conference Final game by blowout. Elsewhere, we look at a few of the latest injuries around the league in the playoffs, including Niko Mikkola and Roope Hintz. Finally, Ivan Demidov is sticking around in Montreal for the summer, which could be a great thing for his transition into next season.

Brind’Amour Calls Out Star Players

After yet another loss in the Eastern Conference Final, Brind’Amour, the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, expressed his frustration with the team and was clear about who needed to be better.

“The four rookies in the lineup can’t be some of your better players. Like, that can’t happen. So there are a couple of guys in there that I don’t think came to play the way they needed to in this type of time of year…It can’t be Jordan Staal and Martinook being our best players like that. That can’t always be that way. And there they are every night. So we needed more out of some guys.”

Some harsh words from the coach may be true, but too little, too late to get the team back on track. The Hurricanes are being outscored 16-4 over the course of the first three games of the series, and are facing a sweep for the fourth straight time in the Conference Final.

Rod Brind’Amour, Head Coach of the Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov led the way with the forward group through the first two rounds, but they need to step up in this series. The rookies Brind’Amour is referring to include Alexander Nikishin, Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, and Scott Morrow. They have all had some different-looking games, but in Game 3, they all looked good.

Related: NHL Rumours: Shanahan, Islanders, Berube, Maple Leafs, Senators

As mentioned by Brind’Amour, Staal and Martinook are playing well, but they are going to need more from players like Taylor Hall, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Seth Jarvis, and others. But defensively, it is players like Dmitri Orlov who need to step up.

Hintz Uncertain for Game 3

After taking a heavy slash to the top of the foot in Game 2, the availability of Roope Hintz is unclear for Game 3. Some expected a suspension after the slash, and Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer was vocal about wanting a five-minute penalty called on that play.

There are some reports saying Hintz left the arena in a walking boot, but none of those reports came from credible sources and have not been confirmed.

Panthers Playing Great Without Key Pieces

Sam Reinhart has been listed as day-to-day and is dealing with an apparent knee injury after taking a low hip check from Aho. He has been around the team and was in the dressing room prior to Game 3, and has not been ruled out for a potential return in the series, should it go longer than Game 4.

Eetu Luostarinen was ejected from Game 3 after boarding Blake of the Hurricanes. Blake returned for the start of the second period, but whether or not Luostarinen will be missing more than just the last 43 minutes of Game 3 or not has not been confirmed.

Niko Mikkola went into the boards awkwardly and left the game as well. Head coach Paul Maurice said after the game that Mikkola is going to be okay, so there is some good news there for the Panthers, too.

Demidov Sticking in Montreal For Summer

It is always interesting to follow the summer plans of a European player who joins late in the season. On one hand, they could go home, be comfortable for the summer, and come back to play the season in the best shape they can. On the other hand, they can do what Ivan Demidov is going to do, and stick in their new city and get acclimated well so during the season they are more comfortable.

Marco D’Amico of RG reports that while awaiting the results of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Rookie of the Year award to be announced, Demidov is going to watch from his new home of Montreal.

“Whether he’s working with coaches at the Bell Sports Complex, ordering coffee in French, or soaking in the rhythm of a city that lives and breathes hockey, Ivan Demidov is doing everything possible to make sure he’s ready—not just for October, but for a long, impactful career in Montreal.” Marco D’Amico, RG.org

Getting used to the city, the languages, the team facilities, team staff, and so much more are all important in the transition for a player. While Demidov got a small taste of hockey in Montreal, getting as comfortable as he can in the city will be important for his future.