Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini Gets Valuable Experience at World Championships

The 2025 IIHF World Championship ended with disappointment for Team Canada, but plenty of their players had positive takeaways from the tournament, perhaps none more so than Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks. At just 18 years of age, he followed up a strong rookie season by making his first appearance with Canada’s senior national team and posting six points and a plus-9 rating in eight games before their upset loss to Denmark in the quarterfinals. He played alongside some of the best Canadian players in recent NHL history, winning their approval in the process, and received a meaningful chance in the early stages of his career.

Celebrini Teams up with Superstars

Canada’s roster had plenty of top-tier centers, so much so that Celebrini, a natural center, spent much of the tournament playing on the wing instead. That was hardly a problem, though — he got to play on a line centered by Sidney Crosby, and the two made for a great tandem. They teamed up for multiple goals and shared some funny moments together as well.

When they arrived at #MensWorlds, Celebrini called Sid “Mr. Crosby,” and Sid wanted no part of it 😂 pic.twitter.com/hZS4BJJldr — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 20, 2025

As one of the youngest players in the NHL, Celebrini got a rare opportunity to study and learn from players he admires and wants to model his career after, such as Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Even in just a handful of games in a single tournament, he relished the chance to share the ice and a locker room with those stars.

“It’s everything,” Celebrini told reporters. “It’s just being around them. Playing with them. Going to dinner with them. Everything. I think playing with some of the best players in the world and getting to learn from them and talk to them and watch how they approach the game and do things … that’s something I don’t take for granted.”

Despite his age, Celebrini looked like he belonged at a top-tier international tournament. He played with confidence beyond his years on offense, consistently made good decisions with the puck and showed off his competitiveness on both sides of the ice. He made positive contributions to Canada’s play and showed why he’s one of the best 18-year-olds in recent NHL history. Crosby and MacKinnon were both asked about what advice they would give him, but they both offered praise instead.

“I don’t really have much advice,” Crosby said. “He’s handled it pretty well. He’s mature. He loves the game. Loves to compete. He cares about every facet of the game on both sides of the puck. With experience, obviously everything gets a little bit easier. You can’t really fast-track that. I think he’s on the right track. He probably doesn’t need to hear too much from me.”

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I have no advice for him,” MacKinnon added. “He’s a pro. He is miles ahead of where I was at 18, mentally … he’s a great kid. He’s dominating. He’s standing out with a lot of older players. I think with a good first half, he’s going to have a really good chance at the Olympic team. Really impressed with him. He’s amazing. He is so mature for an 18-year-old, such a great attitude. Super happy. I can tell how hard he works. He has a bright future.”

When Celebrini arrived in the NHL and proved himself to be an impact player, the rest of the hockey world took notice. The approval he’s receiving from some of the best players in the league serves as both a further affirmation of his status as a player to watch and an incredible opportunity to grow his game.

Celebrini Gains Big-Game Experience

While Celebrini’s tutelage under Crosby and MacKinnon was his most important takeaway from the tournament, he received another benefit from the event as well. The competition gave him another chance to play in high-stakes games, which should give him further preparation for the Stanley Cup Playoffs whenever his first appearance comes.

Related: Sharks’ Poor Record Doesn’t Tell the Full Story of Their Season

Although Celebrini had a very positive rookie season on an individual level, he obviously didn’t get to play a lot of meaningful games from a standings perspective, especially late in the season. He’s played in junior international tournaments before, but by playing at the World Championship, he got to compete in a playoff-like atmosphere alongside and against other NHL players for the first time. Any experience he has now should just get him more ready for Sharks playoff games. Even though this one ended with heartbreak, going through difficult losses can further develop his mental toughness, which is all the more important at a young age.

Celebrini isn’t the only Shark who can use this tournament as a way to prepare for the playoffs. Most notably, Will Smith and head coach Ryan Warsofsky should learn a lot as key pieces of the American team. But Celebrini’s play for Canada, combined with the compliments he received from multiple Stanley Cup champions, highlights just how important he will be if the Sharks want to win titles of their own.

Sharks Hope Celebrini’s Performance Translates

Celebrini’s results at the World Championship show he is capable of holding his own in important games with and against top-level players, most of whom are far older than him. The Sharks want to put that to use soon by returning to the playoffs with him as a core member of the team. This tournament proved what he can do when he’s surrounded by other great players. San Jose has taken a lot of positive steps to build the team around him, but they have a lot more work to do and it starts this offseason. If both Celebrini and the Sharks continue on their current trajectories, he should be able to take his World Championship performance and apply it to the playoffs in San Jose within a few seasons.