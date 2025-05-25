2025 Memorial Cup Day 2: O’Reilly Leads London to 3-2 Overtime Win Over Moncton

The second day of the 2025 Memorial Cup featured the London Knights (Ontario Hockey League; OHL) and the Moncton Wildcats (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League; QMJHL) facing off. In a back-and-forth game between the two teams, the Knights pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory, led by Sam O’Reilly and Easton Cowan.

Knights’ Offense Keeps Rousseau Busy

The Knights’ firepower in their lineup was displayed in their tournament-opening game. Going against one of the best defensive teams in junior hockey, the Wildcats, they were able to crack through that defense and constantly pressure the Wildcat defense and goaltender Mathis Rousseau.

The puck movement and chemistry displayed by the Knights were enough to keep the Wildcats busy throughout the game. But with that being said, Rousseau proved to be up to the task, stopping 45 of the 48 shots he faced from the Knights. Several times, he made timely saves to keep the game in a deadlock or the Wildcats within striking distance. That said, the pressure and offensive firepower of the Knights ended up being too much for the Wildcats.

Quiet Night for Desnoyers

As one of the 2025 NHL Draft’s top prospects, there were high hopes for seeing Caleb Desnoyers play in this game. This game was relatively quiet for the QMJHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player, taking a penalty in the first period and not making a massive offensive impact for the Wildcats in the first 60 minutes.

London Knights, Medicine Hat Tigers, Rimouski Oceanic, and Moncton Wildcats (The Hockey Writers)

In overtime, Desnoyers did get his best two chances of the game, getting in on Knights goaltender Austin Elliott for a high-danger chance, and then following that up with another shot from the slot while left alone. If the Wildcats want to make a push the rest of the tournament, they will need their star forward to make a bigger impact on the game.

Knights Stars Lead the Way

With a roster that has 12 NHL prospects on it, the Knights have plenty of star power on a veteran-led team. In the win over the Wildcats, these stars showed up in a big way. It started at the backend of the ice, with San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson leading the way with rushes and strong defensive play. In the offensive zone, Dickinson continued to show his willingness to get involved down low by activating well.

Related: London Knights’ Austin Elliott: The Goalie Nobody Saw Coming

The usual suspects stood out within the forward group for the OHL Champs, led by Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan and Edmonton Oilers prospect Sam O’Reilly. Both players played a key role in the Knights’ win, with Cowan flying all over the offensive zone and creating chances. His offensive game at the top of the zone came in clutch, with a spin move at the point to beat his defender. He then made a strong move to the net and found O’Reilly for the game-winning goal.

COWAN➡️O'REILLY➡️GAME OVER🚨@MapleLeafs prospect Easton Cowan makes a beautiful play to find @EdmontonOilers prospect Sam O'Reilly in front, and he buries it to secure the win in overtime for @LondonKnights!🤩#MemorialCup | @CHLHockey | #LetsGoOilers | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/58e9q7jFqt — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) May 25, 2025

With O’Reilly, he seems to know where and when to place himself and his stick when on the ice alongside Cowan. The chemistry between them, tied in with the top power-play unit, created trouble for the Wildcats all night.

Other Game Notes

Not to be outdone, Elliott was strong in the net for the Knights. While not as challenged as his counterpart, Rousseau, he made plenty of timely saves.

Both teams’ power-play units scored once on three opportunities apiece.

Kasper Halttunen tied the longest goal-scoring streak in the Memorial Cup since 2000, scoring in his fifth straight tournament game.

The Wildcats’ Etienne Morin continued to be a force in the postseason (Moncton’s all-time leader in postseason points among defencemen). He tallied the opening goal for his team and was active all game long from the point.

Looking Ahead

The Knights have a quick turnaround, and they will take on the tournament’s host team, the Rimouski Oceanic. The Oceanic look to get in the win column after dropping their opening game to the Medicine Hat Tigers on May 23. The Wildcats will try to bounce back when they return to the ice on May 26, taking on the aforementioned Tigers.