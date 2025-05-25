Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Oilers – 05/25/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3. Western Conference Final matchup at Rogers Place this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (2C) at OILERS (3P)

Western Conference Final, Game 3

3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Jason Robertson — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

There was no update Saturday as to whether Hintz would travel to Edmonton and be available to play in Game 3; he left in the third period of a 3-0 loss in Game 2 on Friday after being slashed by Nurse.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry

Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)

Status report

Ekholm is practicing and could be available at some point during the series, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said; the defenseman has been out since the beginning of the playoffs.

