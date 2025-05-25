Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Oilers – 05/25/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3. Western Conference Final matchup at Rogers Place this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (2C) at OILERS (3P)
Western Conference Final, Game 3
3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Jason Robertson — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
There was no update Saturday as to whether Hintz would travel to Edmonton and be available to play in Game 3; he left in the third period of a 3-0 loss in Game 2 on Friday after being slashed by Nurse.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark — Corey Perry
Brett Kulak — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Stuart Skinner
Olivier Rodrigue
Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)
Status report
Ekholm is practicing and could be available at some point during the series, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said; the defenseman has been out since the beginning of the playoffs.
