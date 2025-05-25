Canucks News & Rumours: Hronek Trade Speculation, Eagles Force Game 5, Assistant Coaches & More

In this edition of Vancouver Canucks News & Rumours, the offseason speculation continues as Filip Hronek has come up as a trade candidate before his no-move clause (NMC) kicks in. Meanwhile, with a spot in the Western Conference Final on the line, the Abbotsford Canucks could not get things done in Game 4 on Friday, falling to the Colorado Eagles 3-1. Finally, in other news, two former head coaches in Bob Boughner and Luke Richardson have emerged as potential assistants under the newly promoted Adam Foote, and a new player has been added to the prospect pool in the form of Anri Ravinskis.

Could Filip Hronek Get Traded?

Adding a legitimate second-line center will be one of general manager Patrik Allvin’s priorities in the offseason. However, with the top targets in free agency being the getting-more-expensive-by-the-day Sam Bennett and aging options like John Tavares and Matt Duchene, that pivot will likely be found in the trade market. Unfortunately, in that scenario, you have to give up something more than money, and that’s valuable assets like a first-round pick, top prospect (think Jonathan Lekkerimaki or Tom Willander) or a high-end roster player.

The most recent speculation on who the Canucks might give up to get that coveted second-line center is top-pairing defenceman Filip Hronek. It’s interesting to see him in the rumour mill after signing a lucrative $7.25 million average annual value (AAV) contract extension just last June, but to get something valuable like a top-six center, Allvin will have to be willing to trade something substantial, especially if he doesn’t want to part with Lekkerimaki or Willander.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images)

With the Canucks’ surplus being on defence, Hronek could be the most tradable piece before his NMC kicks in. There’s some inherent risk involved with trading him, though, as he’s formed undeniable chemistry with Quinn Hughes and eats up a lot of minutes on the backend. This season, he averaged 23:54 of ice time and was one of the Canucks’ big playdrivers finishing with a 53.4 Corsi for percentage (CF%). While they have enviable depth with Elias Pettersson’s emergence and other promising prospects in Willander and Victor Mancini, losing him would still be a massive blow, because they certainly wouldn’t be getting a replacement in a deal for a second-line center.

Abbotsford Falls in Game 4, Will Play a Decisive Game 5 on Monday

After splitting their home games and heading to Colorado with the series deadlocked at one, the Abbotsford Canucks staged a comeback in Game 3 on Wednesday, winning in overtime 3-2 on the back of Linus Karlsson’s fifth of the playoffs. Unfortunately, they couldn’t ride the momentum from that victory into Game 4 on Friday, as they fell into a 3-0 hole before the end of the second period and could only muster one goal on Trent Miner in an eventual 3-1 loss. The Canucks will get another chance to move on to the Western Conference Final on Monday – but with no margin for error this time – as the winner will face either the Milwaukee Admirals or Texas Stars, who play their own Game 5 tonight.

Bob Boughner & Luke Richardson on Canucks’ Radar as Potential Assistants

The Canucks are still looking to round out their coaching staff after Foote was promoted a couple weeks ago. He will be adding two new faces behind the bench, one focused on offence and the other on defence. On Friday’s episode of Halford and Brough, insider Rick Dhaliwal mentioned two names that are being discussed, Boughner and Richardson. While Dhaliwal said that Richardson is still in the running for some of the head coaching vacancies that are out there, he could end up with the Canucks as an assistant if none of those pan out.

Luke Richardson, former head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Richardson and Boughner would satisfy Foote’s preference for NHL experience, as both have long resumes as head coaches and assistants in the league. Richardson has been an assistant with the Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, and Montreal Canadiens, along with stints as a head coach with the Chicago Blackhawks and Binghamton Senators, while Boughner has been head coach of the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks, and stints as an assistant/associate coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sharks and Detroit Red Wings. He was also the Windsor Spitfires’ head coach for eight seasons to start his coaching career. Since both of them were defencemen in their playing days, they are likely being considered for the defence part of Foote’s new coaching staff.

Canucks Sign Anri Ravinskis to ELC

The Canucks dipped into the overseas free agent pool on Thursday (May 22), signing 22-year-old Anri Ravinskis to a three-year entry-level contract (ELC). The 6-foot-3 Latvian right winger has played the last three seasons in Finland with Kettera Imatra in the Mestis league and most recently HPK Hameenlinna in the Liiga. He had eight goals and 17 points in 27 games this season, and played for Latvia at the 2025 World Championship where he had a goal and two points in seven games.

“Anri is a player our group has been watching closely this year in Finland and more recently at the World Hockey Championships in Sweden. Finding European free agents like Anri is a good way for our organization to improve its depth. We like his size and body type and look forward to helping him refine his skills and get used to the North American pro game.” – GM Patrik Allvin

It’s worth noting, too, that Ravinskis has already played in North America. Before heading back overseas in 2023-24, he played in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada where he had a decent 29 goals and 54 points in 98 games. He’s described as a power forward with a high motor and the propensity to throw big hits. If that sounds familiar, that is because the Canucks already have someone like that in Kiefer Sherwood. If he can provide the same impact as him someday, this could be an under-the-radar signing that pays dividends in the future. At worst, he will be a serviceable call-up like Nils Aman, Max Sasson or Phil Di Giuseppe, which is something that’s always needed at the NHL level.