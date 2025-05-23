NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Canucks Trade Talk

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs moved on from Brendan Shanahan. What happens to his role within the organization, and what happens to GM Brad Treliving? Meanwhile, Sam Bennett continues to perform and increase his value this summer. What is he going to be worth as a UFA? Finally, are the Vancouver Canucks talking about trading Filip Hronek?

Shanahan Not Returning to the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will not renew Brendan Shanahan’s contract, the team announced on Thursday. There is talk that they will not hire a replacement either, but that much hasn’t been confirmed.

It’s also being reported that, while other changes might come at the executive level, GM Brad Treliving is not likely to be among the changes. The team and Shanahan both released statements, the latter saying he was informed of the board’s decision on Thursday and regrets not being able to bring the team and the city a Stanley Cup.

MLSE CEO Keith Pelley says the “responsibility and driving motivation” is for the Leafs to win a championship, and “it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead.” The feeling is that with Pelley and Treliving doing their respective jobs, the role Shanahan was serving wasn’t needed. Elliotte Friedman argues that this wasn’t just about his performance in the role. It just wasn’t likely that all three were going to stay.

As for where things stand with the New York Islanders, they are set to interview Shanahan this week, and he may still be a candidate for the President of Hockey Operations role. Matthieu Darche and Marc Bergevin are said to the finalists for the GM role, which isn’t a role the Islanders would ask Shanahan to fill.

What is Sam Bennett Worth in Free Agency?

Following another dominant win by the Florida Panthers on Thursday, talk about what forward Sam Bennett will command in free agency is being heavily discussed. Could Sam Bennett land a $10+ million per season deal in free agency, asks TSN? Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 wrote, “Sam Bennett is now tied with Mikko Rantanen for the playoff lead with nine goals. If he doesn’t re-sign in Florida, he will be sought after in free agency. Big time.”

Canucks Fans Split Over Filip Hronek Trade Rumors

Speculation surrounding Filip Hronek’s future in Vancouver has picked up steam this week, as multiple reports are suggesting the Canucks might be considering a trade to get a high return this summer. If the right-shot defenseman is being actively shopped by the Canucks, it would be an intriguing decision.

With Hronek’s no-move clause set to kick in soon, the team may explore options before losing the flexibility in his contract.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Many fans are puzzled by the idea of moving Hronek, especially after his standout play during Quinn Hughes’ absence last season. Hronek played some of the best hockey last season, and questions about how a trade would impact Hughes’ thoughts about the team are fair. The team is already battling decisions that will make Hughes want to stick around, and it doesn’t seem logical to move Hronek if Hughes wants him as a partner.

Still, others view Hronek as a valuable trade chip that could help fill a glaring need at the center. Rumors suggest Vancouver could package him in a deal for a second-line center, rather than parting with top prospects like Jonathan Lekkerimäki or Tom Willander.

Another thing to consider is the rising salary cap and how team-friendly Hronek’s contract may look as time passes. Contenders seeking a top-four defenseman will undoubtedly be interested if he gets to market.