Nathan Quinn – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Nathan Quinn

2024-25 Team: Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Aug 29, 2007

Place of Birth: Napierville, Quebec

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 168 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Nathan Quinn is a young prospect who just keeps getting better every year. He started his junior career with the CCL Dynamiques in M15 AAA, putting up solid numbers with 15 goals and 20 points in 29 games. He even got a game in at the M17 Espoir level, scoring a goal in his lone appearance.

In 2022-23, Quinn played for Collège Charles-Lemoyne Riverains in the QM18AAA league, where he picked up 32 points in 41 games.

By 2023-24, Quinn split his season between the Riverains and the Québec Remparts after being selected by Québec in the second round, 25th overall, in the 2023 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Entry Draft. He put up 29 points in 31 games for the Riverains before joining the Remparts, where he gained valuable experience, finishing with nine points in 34 games.

During the 2024-25 season, Quinn played a major role for the Remparts, standing out as one of their top young players. He put up 46 points in 54 games and chipped in three more during four playoff matchups. While his offensive instincts grew around the net, his defensive play was just as reliable, staying in position, hustling on the backcheck, and of course, the forecheck.

Nathan Quinn, Quebec Remparts (Photo credit: Jonathan Roy)

His strong season led to his commitment to Northeastern University in March 2025, where he’s set to join for the 2026-27 season. A four-star recruit according to Neutral Zone, Quinn is smart, skilled, and growing into a well-rounded player. He’s on the rise, and he’ll be a key piece for Northeastern when he makes the jump from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to the NCAA.

At Northeastern, Quinn will be playing in Hockey East, one of the toughest college hockey conferences. He’ll face top programs like Boston University, Boston College, and Maine, which will challenge him and help him grow. His addition will give Northeastern more depth and help the Huskies stay competitive against strong teams like these.

Nathan Quinn – NHL Draft Projection

Quinn heads into the 2025 NHL Draft as a strong mid-round prospect, with rankings placing him anywhere from the late second to early fourth round. TSN’s Craig Button lists him at 59th, NHL Central Scouting ranks him 66th among North American skaters, while McKeen’s Hockey and FC Hockey slot him at 94th and 75th, respectively. Given these projections, Quinn looks likely to be a third-round selection to me; however, if he went earlier, I would not be surprised.

Quotables

“Quinn is a high-IQ center with great awareness at both ends of the ice and a sneaky release. His ability offensively to glide and find open ice is tremendous, especially when acting as the trailer on the rush. He won’t be as impactful leading the play, as he doesn’t excel in any one facet.” – Jonathan Cottone, FC Hockey

“Quinn is a right-handed centerman who imposes a brisk forecheck, shows responsibility defensively, and displays a touch of soft skill. A true north-south player, he applies sustained pressure up high and quickly retreats to support his defenders down low, covering their spots in front of the net or recovering pucks behind.” – Joey Fortin Boulay, FC Hockey

Strengths

High hockey IQ

Forechecking

Off-puck play

Net-front presence

Good hands

Defensive reliability

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Strength

Faceoffs

Skating

Shooting accuracy

NHL Potential

Teams drafting Quinn will be getting a versatile center with solid two-way ability and room to grow physically. He played big minutes for the Remparts at a young age, showing poise in both offensive and defensive situations. His ability to forecheck aggressively and maintain strong positioning on the backcheck makes him a dependable presence in all three zones. As he continues to add strength, he has the potential to round out areas of his game and become a reliable bottom-six center at the NHL level.

For organizations seeking a smart, hardworking prospect who is still developing but has a ton of upside, Quinn could be a great pick in the second or third rounds.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Nathan Quinn Stats

Videos

One of the Remparts' best players this season, Nathan Quinn climbed up to rank 56 in the latest NHL Central Scouting's prospect rankings for the #NHLDraft! 👀#MeetTheFuture | @quebec_remparts pic.twitter.com/rf5aqpTvJC — QMJHL (@QMJHL) March 7, 2025

Alright, Nathan Quinn (#29, Québec) isn't getting enough love for my liking. Here are all of his most notable points this year (9 in 7GP).



If he keeps showing the strong centre habits, off-puck routes and net-front skill he has so far, he'll be a 1st-rounder. #2025NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/EYeLNNTZ6O — Hadi Kalakeche (@HadiK_Scouting) October 8, 2024

