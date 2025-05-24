4 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-0 Victory Over Stars in Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers got the much-needed road split, shutting out the Dallas Stars 3-0 to tie the Western Conference Final at one game apiece. They collapsed in Game 1, relinquishing a 3-1 third-period lead, and ultimately lost 6-3, but they responded nicely. Edmonton took a 3-0 lead into the second intermission and didn’t look back. The Oilers’ depth was quiet in Game 1, but they impacted this one. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, and Connor Brown scored the goals.

After Game 1, Leon Draisaitl stated, “We have to be an awful lot more mature than that” when discussing the third-period collapse and the penalty trouble they got in. While they did take a few bad penalties in Game 2, they were only shorthanded twice and killed them off. They learned from their mistakes and didn’t panic. Edmonton stayed within their game and didn’t break when the Stars applied pressure during their inevitable third-period push. This was a much more mature performance from this veteran group. Here are four takeaways from this Game 2 victory.

Oilers’ Penalty Kill Was Much Improved

After a dreadful penalty kill in Game 1 that ultimately cost them the game, they were much better in Game 2. They went a perfect 2-for-2 and looked much calmer and poised. They weren’t running around or out of position and got some timely blocks. Also, when they had an opportunity to clear the puck, they got it down the ice.

While the penalty kill was better, the two penalties they took were dumb and unnecessary from two veteran leaders. Both infractions were retaliatory and poor discipline that didn’t impact the play. It’s not like they took simple holding, tripping, or high-sticking penalties within the battle. These penalties were egregious and out of frustration. Corey Perry threw down his man after a whistle, and Darnell Nurse viciously slashed Roope Hintz, both happening in front of their goaltender. These are avoidable plays, and they can’t happen. The Oilers must keep this series at even strength if they want to win, but if they take penalties, hopefully, the kill performs as it did in this one. They stayed out of the box most of the game, which allowed them to maintain their lead.

Oilers Continue Their Physicality

The Oilers continue to ramp up their physicality, led by Zach Hyman. Edmonton out-hit Dallas 50-29 in this game and 93-63 in the first two games. Hyman leads the playoffs with 99 hits in 13 games, including 21 already in this series. While he’s struggling to produce offence, only generating five shots with zero points this series, he’s still making an impact. On top of his nine hits in Game 2, Kasperi Kapanen had seven, Evander Kane had five, and Trent Frederic had five.

The Oilers were last in hits during the regular season with 1,657, and ironically enough, the Stars were second last. But Edmonton flipped the script in the playoffs, ranking third with 511, behind the Winnipeg Jets (595) and the Florida Panthers (673), who also led the regular season in hits. These hits will take a toll on Dallas throughout the series.

Oilers Continue to Excel at 5-on-5

If the Oilers stayed out of the box in Game 1, they would have a 2-0 series lead heading home. They have been the better team at 5-on-5 and have been all playoffs. They have outscored their opponents 33-23 at 5-on-5 these playoffs, and 4-2 in this series. The Oilers are a puck-possession team and like to wear down their opponents with their strong forecheck and cycle. As mentioned in the previous takeaway, their increased physicality can be attributed to their even-strength play. They forced turnovers by laying hits in the offensive zone, leading to sustained offensive zone time.

Stuart Skinner Bounced Back

Is there a hotter and colder goaltender in the NHL than Stuart Skinner? He’s great when he’s on his game, but when he’s not, he’s brutal and downright unplayable. In seven starts these playoffs, he has a 2.90 goals-against average (GAA) and a .890 save percentage (SV%) with three shutouts, and all of his wins are via shutout performances. He stopped all 25 shots he faced.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) in the net against the Dallas Stars in the second period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.

Skinner made phenomenal saves, with his best coming in the third period. He robbed Esa Lindell with his stick after coming across to save a sure goal. “Stu had a lot of timely saves, especially one at the start of the third period that allowed us to keep them off the scoreboard,” head coach Kris Knoblauch stated about his goaltender during his post-game presser. He also stopped a shorthanded breakaway earlier to allow Edmonton to maintain momentum and not give it back. He had some scary moments handling the puck, but was up to the task and shut the door when the team needed him.

The 26-year-old has obvious consistency issues that have plagued him his entire career, and this postseason is a perfect example of that. In his games, the Oilers netminder either has below a .840 SV%, or he’s perfect. He was great in this one, but it’s all about how he follows it up.

The series shifts to Edmonton for Game 3 in a rare Sunday matinée from Rogers Place, where the Oilers look to take a 2-1 series lead in front of an electric crowd.