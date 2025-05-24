Skinner Earns 3rd Shutout of Playoffs as Oilers Beat Stars 3-0 in Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers bounced back from a crushing Game 1 loss with a 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Friday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, and Connor Brown scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves and recorded his third shutout in the last four games.

Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars.

Game Recap

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring at 5:51 of the first period with a back-door tip-in off a shot from the point by Evan Bouchard.

At 15:36 of the second, after a shot by Kulak was blocked by Mikko Rantanen, Kulak collected the puck and doubled the Oilers’ lead with a snap shot in the slot. 71 seconds later, Brown tipped in his fifth goal of the postseason to give the Oilers the 3-0 lead.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA;Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Oilers went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Stars went 0-for-2 with the man advantage. Both teams had 25 shots.

Up Next

Game 3 is in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.