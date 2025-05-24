Panthers Have been Road Warriors This Postseason

The Florida Panthers started their Eastern Conference Final series with a bang. They currently lead said series against the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 as it shifts down to Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday night.

Florida has shown one thing this postseason: that they’re not scared of traveling to play a team. They have been a dominant team on the road these playoffs, as they’ve won seven games in their opponent’s barn.

Panthers’ Offense Is on Fire

The team on the road has been electric offensively. In their last four road games, they’ve outscored their opponents a whopping 22-4. On the man advantage away from home, they’ve been successful in 45.8% of their power-play chances, with 11 goals scored. That makes for the best in the NHL in that department.

Their forward core is a big reason for the offense’s success. Forward Sam Bennett leads all players in the NHL in road playoff goals with nine. This includes two scored in Game 2. Additionally, Eetu Luostarinen tied with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for the most points on the road with 12. The offense is playing like a Stanley Cup Champion.

Sergei Bobrovsky Has Been a Brick Wall Between the Pipes

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been an absolute phenom on the road in these playoffs. He’s won his last four road starts, which included a shutout in Game 2 against the Hurricanes.

Overall on the road, he’s won seven games with two of them being shutouts. This includes a .922 save percentage (SV%) and a goals-against average (GAA) of two goals a game.

“He’s incredible every night,” forward Sam Bennett said. “His composure in the net and his focus — game in, game out — he’s always dialed in. He makes the big save when he needs to and gives our team so much life, so much momentum. Yeah, we love Bobby.” Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett on the play of Sergei Bobrovsky.

This brings his career playoff totals to 55 wins with six shutouts, a 2.75 GAA, and a .906 SV%. The Russian netminder looks to win his second straight Stanley Cup.

The Panthers Find Ways to Win on the Road

This is not the first postseason they’ve had to win big games on the road. Historically, they’ve had some tough tests to pass. In the 2023 Playoffs, the team won eight games away from Sunrise. This includes eliminating the Boston Bruins in a Game 7 overtime in the first round, completing one of the most insane upsets in NHL history.

In the 2024 Playoffs, it was not much different. The team won seven of its 16 games on the road. They had to walk into some tough buildings, such as Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Rangers. But they managed to get it done and win the Stanley Cup that season.

Can the Panthers Run It Back?

They don’t have to worry about entering an opposing barn on Saturday night. But, they still must find a way to get it done at home. In 2023, they swept the Hurricanes and started the sweep the same way with two wins on the road.

If they can repeat history here, they have a chance to repeat history from last year. If they do, they will have to start the Final on the road.