Canadiens’ Prospect Florian Xhekaj Emerges as a Force in the AHL

Over the last few seasons, the Montreal Canadiens have built a strong foundation through the draft, focusing on skill, character, and development. Players like Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Nick Suzuki have quickly emerged as promising young pieces of the franchise’s future. In a 2023 Draft class that was largely overshadowed by top picks like David Reinbacher and Jacob Fowler, the Canadiens might have struck gold again, this time with a fourth-round pick who’s already capturing attention with the Laval Rocket, Florian Xhekaj.

Slow Development

Drafted 101st overall in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Xhekaj wasn’t a name many had circled. Unlike his older brother Arber Xhekaj, who famously went undrafted before signing with Montreal and muscling his way into the NHL, Florian did hear his name called, but only after being passed over in his first year of eligibility. As an overager, he finally caught scouts’ eyes after a first year with the Hamilton (now Brantford) Bulldogs. Xhekaj then continued to develop into a better offensive player. He had 65 points in 2023–24, showcasing a raw but intriguing combination of power, offensive instincts, and a willingness to go to the dirty areas.

Florian Xhekaj, Montreal Canadiens (Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Much like Arber, Florian was a late bloomer. He didn’t dominate at 17 or 18, and his game took longer to mature. But that development curve may have worked in Montreal’s favour. He arrived in Laval in the fall of 2024 without much hype, simply looking to carve out a role in a competitive forward group filled with other prospects drafted way higher than him.

Xhekaj’s An Impressive Rookie Season

What followed was one of the most surprising rookie campaigns by a Canadiens prospect in recent memory. Xhekaj’s 2024–25 AHL rookie season was anything but quiet. He scored 24 goals and added 11 assists over 69 games, a strong offensive output for a first-year pro. But what made his season stand out wasn’t just the production. It was the way he played. Xhekaj brought intensity to every shift. He delivered punishing hits, stood up for teammates, and played with a snarl that echoed his brother’s style but with his own flair.

His 175 penalty minutes were a testament to his physical, in-your-face style that endeared him quickly to the Laval fanbase. Whether it was battling along the boards, crashing the net, or dropping the gloves when needed, Florian made sure his presence was felt. And despite his rugged approach, he showed enough hockey sense and goal-scoring touch to become more than just a bottom-line enforcer. He was a legit power forward.

The Canadiens knew he had grit. What they didn’t expect was how quickly he’d put it all together in a professional setting. Most rookies spend time adjusting to the speed and grind of the AHL. Xhekaj thrived in it. His physical maturity helped, yes, but his ability to find soft areas in the offensive zone and capitalize on scoring chances elevated his game beyond just energy and toughness.

NHL Projection

Now, after a rookie season that turned heads within the organization, the conversation around Xhekaj has shifted. He’s no longer just “Arber’s younger brother.” He’s a real prospect in his own right, and one who might be part of Montreal’s bottom-six picture sooner than expected.

The Canadiens are still building toward contention, but in a year or two, when the team is ready to take a step forward and make a real playoff push, depth will matter. Having cost-controlled, NHL-ready players who can bring energy, toughness, and secondary scoring is essential. And that’s exactly what Xhekaj projects to be. He may never play on the power play or be a 50-point guy, but as a hard-nosed winger who can chip in goals, kill penalties, and set the tone physically, he could be the type of player every team needs when the games matter most.

It’s still early, and a strong AHL season doesn’t guarantee NHL success. But if his trajectory continues upward, Florian could follow a similar path to his brother, going from long shot to mainstay in just a few years. What’s clear is that the Canadiens didn’t just take a flier on a name they recognized. They saw potential, and in his first pro season, Florian delivered.

As Montreal fans look to the future, it’s not just the first-round picks and top-tier prospects who give reason for hope. Sometimes, it’s the unexpected names, the fourth-rounders, the late bloomers, the gritty competitors, who end up becoming key pieces in a winning puzzle. And in Xhekaj, the Canadiens might have found exactly that.