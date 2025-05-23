10 Former Maple Leafs Who Remain in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are being forced to watch the conference finals without their team in the mix once again, as they were recently eliminated against the Florida Panthers in a series that went the distance. While taking the defending Stanley Cup champs to a seventh game would be a major success for some teams, it’s being viewed as nothing but a disappointment for the Maple Leafs, who time and time again can’t seem to step up on the biggest stage.

While no longer having their favourite team to root for in the playoffs is certainly disappointing, there is plenty of reason for Maple Leafs fans to continue watching. Not only will there be great action from the four remaining teams, but there are also several former players who once suited up for the Maple Leafs still in the mix to hoist the Stanley Cup. Here’s a look at the 10 former Maple Leafs that remain.

Zach Hyman

You can’t help but wonder what could have been had the Maple Leafs elected to keep Zach Hyman rather than let the Edmonton Oilers scoop him up via free agency. The 32-year-old has been even better for the Oilers than his biggest supporters could have imagined, highlighted by a 54-goal 2023-24 season.

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings in Game One of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Though Hyman’s numbers regressed in 2024-25, he still finished with a respectable 27 goals through 73 games. He’s continued to pile up the points in the playoffs, as he sits with three goals and five helpers through 12 contests.

Connor Brown

Like Hyman, Connor Brown began his NHL career with the Maple Leafs, spending his first three seasons with the organization. He provided solid scoring depth during that tenure and has continued to do so with the Oilers.

Though Brown struggled immensely in his first regular season with the Oilers, he’s picked things up ever since. The 31-year-old had 13 goals and 30 points in 2024-25, and has been even better in the playoffs with four goals and three assists.

Kasperi Kapanen

Kasperi Kapanen also began his career with the Maple Leafs. Though he showed promise during his time in Toronto, his inconsistencies drew the ire of both fans and the organization, and has resulted in him bouncing around with several teams since.

Kapanen was claimed off of waivers by the Oilers in November and was used mainly in a depth role throughout the season. He began the playoffs as a healthy scratch, but was able to suit up late in the second round and wound up eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights thanks to an overtime goal in Game 5.

John Klingberg

One player Maple Leafs fans may have forgotten about entirely is John Klingberg, who logged just 14 games with the organization in 2023-24 before undergoing season-ending hip surgery. There was a belief that it may have marked the end of his career, but he’s quickly proving he still has plenty left in the tank.

John Klingberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers signed the 32-year-old defenceman partway through the 2024-25 season. It took some time for him to get going, but he’s been a big contributor on their back end in this current run, averaging over 19 minutes of ice time through the 11 games he’s dressed.

Calvin Pickard

The Oilers’ journeyman goaltender, Calvin Pickard, who is currently out with injury, has suited up for several teams throughout his NHL career, one of them being the Maple Leafs. Fans who forgot Pickard ever played in Toronto can certainly be forgiven, as he made just one start for them during the 2017-18 season.

Pickard was putting together quite the run for the Oilers before suffering an undisclosed injury, as he had racked up a perfect 6-0-0 record in the playoffs. Fans will certainly be hoping he’s cleared to return soon, as Stuart Skinner’s inconsistencies could pave the way for him getting back in between the pipes.

Cody Ceci

This current Western Conference Final has to feel a bit odd for Cody Ceci, who just a year ago was a part of the Oilers team that went up against the Dallas Stars. Now, the roles are reversed, but the veteran blueliner is continuing to play heavy minutes, particularly on the penalty kill.

Like Kapanen, Ceci has bounced around a fair bit in recent seasons. One of those stops was with the Maple Leafs, who he played for in 2019-20. Though the 31-year-old is often a whipping boy amongst fan bases, seemingly every head coach he has at the NHL level seems to entrust him with big minutes.

Ilya Lyubushkin

Maple Leafs fans will remember Ilya Lyubushkin quite well, as the 6-foot-2 defenceman was acquired in a trade twice by the organization. The first came during the 2021-22 season, before management chose to trade for him once again at the 2024 Trade Deadline.

Ilya Lyubushkin, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lyubushkin isn’t much more than a bottom-pairing defenceman, but the Stars have found use for him on their third pairing. He’s suited up for all 14 playoff games to date, registering three assists along with four penalty minutes.

Colin Blackwell

Despite standing at just 5-foot-8, Colin Blackwell has been able to carve out an impressive 298-game career to date. The 32-year-old logged 19 of those games in a Maple Leafs sweater after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken during the 2022 Trade Deadline.

Blackwell is a depth player in every sense for the Stars, as indicated by his 63 games in the regular season. He’s continued in that role in the playoffs, suiting up for seven games to date. During the short span, he’s chipped in with a goal and should be able to find his way back into the lineup again at some point in the near future.

Mason Marchment

Mason Marchment is another player the Maple Leafs likely regret parting ways with. The undrafted 29-year-old was only able to suit up for four NHL games with the organization, but has since gone on to become a very impactful NHL forward.

Marchment has shown an ability to both put up points and play a physical style that drives his opponents crazy. He’s coming off of his second-straight 22-goal season, and has continued to chip in these playoffs with a goal and six points through 14 outings. It’s quite hard to believe that he was traded by the Maple Leafs straight up for Denis Malgin.

Frederik Andersen

The first and only Carolina Hurricanes player to appear on this list is Frederik Andersen. The 35-year-old goaltender continues to work as a number-one netminder in Carolina, as he did for the majority of his five-year Maple Leafs tenure from 2016 to 2021.

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Andersen is one of the most consistent goalies the Maple Leafs have had in recent memory and is continuing to excel for the Hurricanes. Through 10 playoff starts this year, he’s compiled a very impressive 2.01 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .907 save percentage (SV%).

Maple Leafs Management to Blame

While much has been made of the Maple Leafs’ struggles being in part due to their rabid fanbase, seeing so many of their former players still in the playoffs, some who are very impactful, suggests that plenty of their struggles could be on management for parting ways with the wrong individuals. That, of course, would fall more on former general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas than Brad Treliving, though it is now Treliving’s job to clean up the mess. This summer will be a good indication as to whether or not he’s up to the task.