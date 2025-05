2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule

Follow every game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with insightful opinions, highlights, and breaking news.

Eastern Conference Round 2

Game 1: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Monday, May 5, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN

Game 2: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 9, 7 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 4: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Sunday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 5: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 14, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *

Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, TBD; TNT, MAX, truTV, TVAS *

Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, TBD; TNT, MAX, TVAS *

*If necessary

Game 1: Hurricanes at Capitals, Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS

Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 8, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS

Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 10, 6 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS

Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, Monday, May 12, 7 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS

Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 15, TBD; TNT, MAX, truTV, TVAS *

Game 6: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 17, TBD; TVAS *

Game 7: Hurricanes at Capitals, Monday, May 19, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *

*If necessary

Western Conference Round 2

Game 1: Dallas at Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN

Game 2: Dallas at Winnipeg, Friday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, MAX, truTV

Game 3: Winnipeg at Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 4:30 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 4: Winnipeg at Dallas, Tuesday, May 13, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 5: Dallas at Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, TBD; TNT, MAX, truTV, TVAS *

Game 6: Winnipeg at Dallas, Saturday, May 17, TBD; TVAS *

Game 7: Dallas at Winnipeg, Monday, May 19, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *

*If necessary

Game 1: Oilers at Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2: Oilers at Golden Knights, Thursday, May 8, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 3: Golden Knights at Oilers, Saturday, May 10, 9 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, MAX, truTV

Game 4: Golden Knights at Oilers, Monday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, MAX, truTV

Game 5: Oilers at Golden Knights, Wednesday, May 14, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *

Game 6: Golden Knights at Oilers, Friday, May 16, TBD; TVAS, TNT, MAX, truTV *

Game 7: Oilers at Golden Knights, Sunday, May 18, TBD; TNT, MAX, TVAS *

* If necessary

Eastern Conference Round 1

Game 1: Senators at Maple Leafs, Sunday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2

Game 2: Senators at Maple Leafs, Tuesday, April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Senators, Thursday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2

Game 4: Maple Leafs at Senators, Saturday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX

Game 5: Senators at Maple Leafs, Tuesday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 6: Maple Leafs at Senators, Thursday, May 1, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS

Game 7: Senators at Maple Leafs, Saturday, May 3, TBD *

* If necessary

Game 1: Panthers at Lightning, Tuesday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Game 2: Panthers at Lightning, Thursday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS2, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Game 3: Lightning at Panthers, Saturday, April 26, 1 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, MAX,, SN, TVAS, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Game 4: Lightning at Panthers, Monday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Game 5: Panthers at Lightning, Wednesday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Game 6: Lightning at Panthers, Friday, May 2, TBD *

Game 7: Panthers at Lightning, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

* If necessary

Game 1: Canadiens at Capitals, Monday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, MNMT

Game 2: Canadiens at Capitals, Wednesday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS, MNMT

Game 3: Capitals at Canadiens, Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX, MNMT

Game 4: Capitals at Canadiens, Sunday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX, MNMT

Game 5: Canadiens at Capitals, Wednesday, April 30, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, MNMT

Game 6: Capitals at Canadiens, Friday, May 2, TBD *

Game 7: Canadiens/at Capitals, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

* If necessary

Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes, Sunday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS, FDSNSO, MSGSN

Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, FDSNSO, MSGSN

Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils, Friday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, SN360, TVAS2, FDSNSO, MSGSN

Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils, Sunday, April 27, 3:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN360, TVAS, FDSNSO, MSGSN

Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN360, TVAS

Game 6: Hurricanes at Devils, Friday, May 2, TBD *

Game 7: Devils at Hurricanes, Sunday, May 4, TBD *

* If necessary

Western Conference Round 1

Game 1: Blues at Jets, Saturday, April 19, 6 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNMW

Game 2: Blues at Jets, Monday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS2, ESPN2, FDSNSW

Game 3: Jets at Blues, Thursday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS, FDSNSW

Game 4: Jets at Blues, Sunday, April 27, 1 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS, FDSNMW

Game 5: Blues at Jets, Wednesday, April 30, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN, FDSNMW

Game 6: Jets at Blues, Friday, May 2, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS,FDSNMW

Game 7: Blues at Jets, Sunday, May 4, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS

* If necessary

Game 1: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN360, SN, TVAS, Victory+, ALT

Game 2: Avalanche at Stars, Monday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS-D, Victory+, ALT

Game 3: Stars at Avalanche, Wednesday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, Victory+, ALT

Game 4: Stars at Avalanche, Saturday, April 26, 9:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS, Victory+, ALT

Game 5: Avalanche at Stars, Monday, April 28, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS, Victory+, ALT

Game 6: Stars at Avalanche, Thursday, May 1, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS, Victory+, ALT

Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

* If necessary

Game 1: Wild at Golden Knights, Sunday, April 20, 10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS

Game 2: Wild at Golden Knights, Tuesday, April 22, 11 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS

Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild, Thursday, April 24, 9 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS2, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS

Game 4: Golden Knights at Wild, Saturday, April 26, 4 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, MAX, SNW, SNP, SN1, TVAS, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS

Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights, Tuesday, April 29, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Game 6: Golden Knights at Wild, Thursday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS

Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights, Saturday, May 3, TBD *

* If necessary

Game 1: Oilers at Kings, Monday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, TVAS2, FDSNW

Game 2: Oilers at Kings, Wednesday, April 23, 10 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS, FDSNW

Game 3: Kings at Oilers, Friday, April 25, 10 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS2, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNW

Game 4: Kings at Oilers, Sunday, April 27, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX, FDSNW

Game 5: Oilers at Kings, Tuesday, April 29, 10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 6: Kings at Oilers, Thursday, May 1, 10 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN

Game 7: Oilers at Kings, Saturday, May 3, TBD *

* If necessary