How Kris Knoblauch’s Smart Adjustments Are Powering the Oilers’ Cup Run

In Toronto, Maple Leafs fans are watching their team fight for its postseason life. But out west, something very different is happening. Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is writing a new playoff script—one that embraces change, demands discipline, and, above all, adaptions on the fly. His Oilers have won two straight postseason series, and won them in surprisingly comfortable finishes.

What sets Knoblauch apart? According to Rob Brown, who was recently on the Kyper and Bourne Show, it’s not just that he makes adjustments—it’s that his adjustments work. And not just occasionally, but game after game, round after round.

Knoblauch Is Willing to Make Bold Changes

In a crucial Game 4 against Vegas, Knoblauch did something most coaches wouldn’t dream of. In a game the team needed to win, he didn’t reunite Leon Draisaitl, arguably the best all-around player in hockey this season, with Connor McDavid. Instead, the Oilers won because he made a strange but immediately effective lineup change.

Instead of stacking Draisaitl’s line with top-line wingers, Knoblauch paired him with Vasily Podkolzin, a fourth-line forward with a good motor but modest production, and Kasperi Kapanen, who had been a healthy scratch for nine straight games. Go figure, Kapanen not only produced in Game 4 but eventually scored the series-winning goal in the Game 5 overtime. The line clicked. That kind of move raises eyebrows before the puck drops—but earns praise after the final whistle.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and forward Connor McDavid (97) talk before a faceoff

(Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

It’s not just the stars. Knoblauch turned to Troy Stecher, an undersized defenceman who hadn’t played a single game in the playoffs. Facing the physically imposing Vegas Golden Knights, it seemed like a risky move. But Stecher’s speed—both in his legs and decision-making—added a new element to the Oilers’ breakout game. Again, the move worked.

Knoblauch’s Is Calm, Cool, and Contagious

Brown noted a major intangible that Knoblauch brings to the bench: calmness.

“In the past,” he said, “when things would go sideways, the Oilers would get frustrated. They’d take bad penalties or spiral.” But under Knoblauch, that edge has been replaced by discipline. The Oilers rarely give opponents “freebie” power plays. They stay in control, and that demeanour seems to come straight from their coach.

Knoblauch’s emotional steadiness has become part of the team’s identity. There’s no panic, no press, just structure, clarity, and purpose.

Knoblauch Makes the Right Read at the Right Time

Knoblauch’s game sense is uncanny. Mid-game, mid-series—he sees things that most coaches miss. Whether it’s the right group to put on a key faceoff or a subtle shift in the neutral zone forecheck, his feel for what the moment demands is exceptional.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

His goaltending decisions have been spot-on, too. Last postseason, he moved away from Stuart Skinner to Calvin Pickard, a move few understood until Pickard delivered a massive win against the Vancouver Canucks. This year? Pickard returned and won six straight before an injury forced him out. Skinner has returned with a vengeance. When Knoblauch pulls a lever, it’s because he knows exactly what he’s doing.

So What and Now What with Knoblauch?

Knoblauch might not have the years of head coaching experience, but he’s coaching like a seasoned tactician. Last postseason, he outmanoeuvred Rick Tocchet in Round 1—the Jack Adams Coach of the Year winner. This postseason, he outdueled Bruce Cassidy, a Stanley Cup-winning bench boss, in Round 2. The Oilers didn’t just win on talent. They won because Knoblauch gave them every edge he could.

And now, Edmonton is playing like a team that believes it can win the Stanley Cup—not just because of McDavid or Draisaitl, but because he’s the man behind the bench. Just a few days ago, THW Oilers writer Brian Swane wrote a post titled Oilers Need More From Draisaitl and McDavid. I have no argument with the thesis. However, looking at the flip side of the coin, it means that the Oilers were winning without their two megastars. Pumping the tires of the team’s depth players is a formula for Stanley Cup success.

The Bottom Line with Kris Knoblauch

Knoblauch shows that great coaching isn’t just about systems—it’s about feeling, courage, and adaptability. He’s made the hard calls, kept his players composed, and shifted the energy of a team often coming up short in the spring.

If the Oilers finish the job and lift the Stanley Cup, Knoblauch won’t just be a good hire—he’ll be the reason the Oilers got there.