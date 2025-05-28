Oilers Shattering Misperceptions in Dominant Western Conference Final

When the Edmonton Oilers were set to face the Dallas Stars in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Final, the expectation was a great back-and-forth series. The Oilers have dominated play through four games. They have three wins in a row, and aside from the third period of Game 1, they’ve outplayed the Stars in all facets of the game.

This series is another reminder that the Oilers are no longer the same team they were in the past, and at this point, it’s obvious. Many casual fans who watched this team in recent years see them as a top-heavy group. They’ve outscored the Stars 13-2 in the last three games, and that doesn’t happen by accident. The Oilers are shattering misperceptions about them with each win and could have a segment on the show Mythbusters with how they’ve won games, sometimes with minimal contributions from their stars.

Misperception 1: Oilers Don’t Have Depth

The Game 4 win put the depth on full display as the Oilers won 4-1 with the entire forward unit stepping up. Leon Draisaitl scored the first goal of the game, but Zach Hyman, who scored twice in Game 3, left the game early with an injury and wouldn’t return. Then Evander Kane left in the second period, forcing the Oilers to play for six minutes with only 10 forwards. They were unfazed as they applied pressure on the offensive end and held the lead throughout the game.

Corey Perry, who at 40 years old is a depth skater, played both on the top line and the fourth line to find a goal and an assist on the power play. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a top-six skater who is consistent but far from the catalyst of the offence, added two assists. The empty-net goals late in the game came from Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique, two skaters who are in and out of the lineup.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The Oilers have star power leading them with Connor McDavid, Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard, both fueling the offence and stepping up on defence. The trio has 18 goals and 46 assists, so it’s easy to see how they’ve carried the offence. That said, the Oilers also have plenty of depth that’s put them one win away from the Stanley Cup Final.

Misperception 2: Oilers Don’t Have Great Goaltending

The Stuart Skinner discourse throughout the season was something else, which makes sense considering the experience of watching him play and the highs and lows that come with it. There were times when it looked like the Oilers had to acquire a goaltender to save their season. Likewise, after the first two playoff games against the Los Angeles Kings, it looked like Skinner started his last games for the Oilers.

Such is the Skinner experience. The playoffs have proven that when at his best, he can outduel any goaltender in the NHL. Jake Oettinger is an elite goaltender and had strong performances in Games 2 and 4 to give the Stars a chance, but Skinner outplayed him. He needed a reset early on in the playoffs, and he came back strong, putting together back-to-back shutouts to clinch the series against the Vegas Golden Knights and posting a .936 save percentage (SV%) in the Western Conference Final.

The playoffs are also proving that the Oilers have two goaltenders they can turn to, and head coach Kris Knoblauch will make the change when needed. Calvin Pickard started six games in a row, and he allowed the Oilers to win all six games while Skinner was on the bench. The duo isn’t the best in the NHL, but when needed, either goaltender can get the job done for the Oilers.

Misperception 3: Oilers Don’t Win With Defence

The fans who still believe the Oilers don’t have a great defence haven’t watched them in the past two seasons. The Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Final last season with their defence stepping up and closing out games. In the final two games against the Vancouver Canucks, they allowed only three goals, and they only allowed four goals in the final three games against the Stars in the Western Conference Final. Even in the Stanley Cup Final, their defence gave them a chance as they allowed only seven goals in the final four games.

This time around, the Oilers are shutting the door with a reconfigured defensive unit. Mattias Ekholm hasn’t played a playoff game yet, and he’s their best stay-at-home defenceman. Yet, Brett Kulak and John Klingberg are the veterans who stepped up in his absence, while Darnell Nurse, as the bigger-bodied skater, is providing a physical presence. Jake Walman was acquired at the trade deadline, and he’s rounded out the unit.

Then there’s Bouchard, who has taken plenty of criticism for his play on the defensive end of the ice, yet has emerged as a top two-way player. He’s known for his “Bouch Bombs” from the point, which have given him six goals in the playoffs, but his defensive play has also stood out.

The Oilers win in multiple ways, something this series has been a case in point of. They won Game 3 with their offence taking over as McDavid, Hyman, and Bouchard scored five of their six goals in a 6-1 romp. Game 2 and Game 4 saw the defence stand out as they won 3-0 and 4-1, respectively. It’s why the Oilers are finally built to win the Cup for the first time in the McDavid era.

The Coach & Players Who Helped Change the Perception

The Oilers changed the moment Knoblauch was hired. He is the ideal coach for the Oilers, their roster, the market, and the pressure to manage in the playoffs. Knoblauch balanced them out and had them winning in multiple ways, where they could gash teams with speed but also slow the game down.

It’s also important to note that the star players are impacting the game in multiple ways as well. McDavid and Draisaitl are known for their offence and are the leading scorers, yet they’ve also stepped up on the defensive end of the ice and taken away the big guns on the Stars. It’s no coincidence Mikko Rantanen hasn’t scored in this series or found a lot of open looks either.

McDavid and Draisaitl helped shatter the myths of the Oilers. This isn’t a one-dimensional team, and it’s built to win the Stanley Cup. Being one win away from the Stanley Cup Final is proof of that.