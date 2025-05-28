Montreal Canadiens’ 4 Second-Round Targets in 2025 NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens are heading into the 2025 NHL Entry Draft with an enviable war chest of picks. While much of the attention will go to their two first-round selections, currently slotted at 16th and 17th overall, it’s important not to overlook what comes next. Montreal also owns two second-round picks, which could play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of talent entering their already promising prospect pipeline. The second round often yields NHL-caliber players, and for a team looking to accelerate its path to contention, nailing these picks could be just as critical as their first-round decisions.

Here’s a look at four intriguing prospects the Habs should seriously consider with their second-round picks, each offering a blend of skill, upside, and potential fit with Montreal’s organizational needs.

Mason West

There’s a lot to like about Mason West, starting with his imposing physical frame. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 215 pounds, West brings the kind of size and power that NHL scouts drool over. For a Canadiens team that clearly lacked a physically dominant forward presence during the 2025 Playoffs, West represents an enticing solution. The idea of adding a true power forward who can create space, win puck battles, and establish a net-front presence is very appealing.

On the ice, West showed flashes of offensive dominance. In just 31 games with Edina High, he recorded 27 goals and 49 points. He then made the jump to the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Fargo Force and didn’t look out of place, tallying nine points in 10 games while adjusting to faster, tougher competition.

But there’s a major wrinkle: West is also a highly regarded football prospect. He hasn’t fully committed to hockey as his primary sport, and that uncertainty clouds his draft value. However, that also makes him a potential second-round steal. If the Canadiens believe in his hockey upside, they might land a future middle-six power forward at a discount. Betting on raw tools and upside in the second round is a strategy that’s paid off for teams in the past, and West could be that high-risk, high-reward option.

Henry Brzustewicz

The Canadiens have been steadily restocking their blue line with young talent, but the need for a poised, puck-moving right-handed defenceman remains. Enter Henry Brzustewicz. The London Knights defenceman is currently turning heads at the Memorial Cup, and his strong postseason performance is only solidifying what scouts have known for months: this kid can play.

Henry Brzustewicz, London Knights (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Right-handed defencemen with top-four potential are always in demand, and Brzustewicz’s name has started to climb draft boards as a result. The Canadiens might need to maneuver slightly, possibly moving up a few spots in the second round, to secure him, but the investment could be worth it.

In a pipeline that already includes Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher, Brzustewicz would add a complementary element: a calm, dependable presence who could pair well with a more dynamic partner. For a team looking to build out a balanced future blue line, Brzustewicz is a name that makes a lot of sense.

Nathan Behm

Nathan Behm may not be a household name just yet, but make no mistake, he’s got the skillset to be an offensive contributor at the next level. Playing for the Kamloops Blazers, a team that struggled this season, Behm still managed to record 66 points in 59 games. That production might not leap off the page, but it becomes far more impressive when you factor in the lack of support around him.

When Behm has the puck on his stick, he’s dangerous. He sees the ice well, creates off the rush, and isn’t afraid to take chances. On a stronger team, there’s a good chance his numbers and his draft stock would have been higher. This makes him a sneaky-good second-round option for a team like Montreal that has the luxury of multiple picks and can afford to target upside.

The Canadiens have done a strong job in recent years of identifying overlooked offensive talent, Sean Farrell and Joshua Roy come to mind, and Behm could be the next name in that line. He might not be NHL-ready for a few seasons, but the offensive instincts are there, and he’s worth a flyer in the second round.

Ethan Czata

With their other second-round selection, the Canadiens might look for a player who brings a different flavour: not necessarily flashy, but effective, mature, and fundamentally sound. Ethan Czata checks those boxes. He’s a dependable two-way center who likely won’t wow with highlight-reel plays, but he makes life easier for everyone on the ice.

Czata’s game is built on good positioning on both sides of the ice, defensive awareness and a solid work ethic. He is the kind of guy every coach loves to have. You can trust him in any situation. While he doesn’t project as a top-six scorer, his profile as a reliable third-line center with strong hockey IQ could be highly valuable for a contending team down the road.

Montreal’s prospect pool is heavy on skill and upside, and rightly so, but players like Czata are crucial in building a sustainable roster. Think of a younger Jake Evans, but with a higher ceiling. If he is still available in the latter half of the second round, Czata could be one of those “glue guys” every successful NHL team needs.

The Canadiens are sitting in a favourable position with four picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. While the spotlight will fall on who they choose in the first round, it’s crucial not to overlook the second round’s potential.

For Montreal, the key will be balancing risk and reliability while continuing to build a deep, well-rounded pipeline. With smart scouting and a bit of good fortune, the second round could deliver pieces that help the Habs take the next step, and maybe even uncover a future impact player in the process.