Ethan Czata – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ethan Czata

2024-25 team: Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

Date of Birth: May 29, 2007

Place of Birth: Brampton, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 174 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

While not being a player who will blow anyone away with an elite skill in his toolbox, Ethan Czata has built himself into a player who should be one an NHL organization will love to have in their system. It all starts with Czata’s two-way game. He is responsible at both ends of the ice, showing a willingness to engage on the backcheck to help his defense and a strong playmaking aspect to his game offensively.

Ethan Czata, Niagara IceDogs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

Beginning with his defensive game, Czata relies on his strong vision and anticipation to read a play well enough to position himself in a good spot to break up or eliminate a play from happening. He shows a strong willingness to get involved physically, despite being a bit on the smaller side weight-wise, sitting at 174 pounds. When fully engaged, the 6-foot-1 forward is in the mix along the boards to try and win puck possession to help start a breakout or a clearing attempt. Overall, Czata’s defense is very strong, which made him one of the Niagara IceDogs’ most consistent penalty killers this season.

In the offensive zone, Czata continues to use his vision and strong anticipation when he has possession of the puck. He constantly scans the ice for a lane to drive to the net or a passing lane for a teammate. His creativity with the puck helps him get into a position to use his strong shot quite well, but his playmaking skills stand out the most about his offensive game. While he may not have elite passing ability, he makes the strong and simplistic plays to set up his teammates. The one major knock on his overall game is the pace at which he plays. This did improve throughout the season, but it is one of his bigger areas of improvement.

Ethan Czata – NHL Draft Projection

With a strong two-way game and his shooting ability, Czata has placed himself in a good spot to be selected in the third round of this year’s draft.

Quotables

“He has a good burst and can switch gears pretty easily, allowing him a jump or burst in loose-puck races. He can also use this effectively to close gaps or gain separation. I wouldn’t say Czata’s blessed with high-end skill, but what he lacks in that department he makes up in determination, work ethic, intensity and understanding. Czata is more of a straightforward player in the offensive zone.” – Aaron Vickers, Future Considerations

“Czata’s offensive skills highly rated, not elite. He has a quick release, accurate shot, and the ability to find open teammates for scoring chances. His vision and creativity make him a dangerous playmaker.” – Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

Strengths

Strong skater who can be shifty

Reads the play well with the puck on his stick

Strong two-way game

Willing to engage in the physical aspect of the game

Strong shot that is viewed as a plus tool

Playmaking ability

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

While physical play is a positive, it has led to him getting into penalty trouble occasionally

Pace of play lacks, but has progressed this season

He does not have elite passing skills, but building this part of his game could help take his offense to another level.

NHL Potential

Czata’s two-way game should translate well at the next level of hockey. His likely spot in an NHL lineup will be in the middle-six in an energy and checking role. His strong penalty killing skills at the junior level could lead to him being a second-unit killer.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6/10 Defense: 7/10

Awards/Achievements

2025 U-18 World Junior Championship (Canada)

Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal (Canada)

2023 U17 WHC Gold Medal (Canada White)

Ethan Czata Stats

Videos

