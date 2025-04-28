3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 5-2 Game 4 Win Over Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from advancing to Round 2 of the 2025 NHL Playoffs. On Sunday afternoon (April 27), the Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 to take a 3-1 series lead in Round 1. While it got tense in the second period, the team pulled away and never looked back as they look to close the series out on Tuesday, April 29, back at the Lenovo Center. What three things stood out from the win?

Takeaway #1: Andrei Svechnikov Hat Trick Maestro

What a Game 4 for Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov as he completed his second postseason hat trick (2020 NHL Qualifying Round vs New York Rangers) in the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win. After scoring an empty net goal in Game 1, he is tied for the goal lead in the NHL Playoffs with four in four games. He managed to score in all three periods, and each one in a different way. The first period was within the first minute (52 seconds) on 5v5 play. His second goal of the game was scored even quicker – 42 seconds – while on the power play to make it a 3-0 lead at the time. The goal was the third power-play goal in two games for the Hurricanes, who are now 4-for-13 in the series.

The third one came with under four minutes left in the third period with an empty net marker. Svechnikov became the fifth player in NHL history to score a franchise’s first two postseason hat tricks, joining Wayne Gretzky, Daniel Alfredsson, Doug Bently, and Paul Reinhart. Furthermore, he is the only player to score three goals in a postseason game for the Hurricanes.

Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After the game, Svechnikov stated about his three-goal night, “It was a hard season for me, but right now, the playoff time is my time. I love this time of year. I love playing a physical game. I’m just trying to do everything that’s going to help my team win these games.” Head coach Rod Brind’Amour has been waiting for Svechnikov to break out this season, and what a way to do that in Game 4 of Round 1 to lead the way in a huge game to set the team up to win and advance on Tuesday. To be able to have a night that includes his second career hat trick, Svechnikov is a true 1 of 1 type of player in these moments.

Takeaway #2: Penalty Kill? More like Power Kill

The Hurricanes’ penalty killers once again came up huge for Carolina as they went 2-for-2 in Game 4. They have now shut down the Devils 12 out of 12 power plays after four games. The Devils’ power play coming into Round 1 was third in the NHL (28.2%) in the regular season. However, the Hurricanes had the number one penalty kill unit, 83.6%, and it clearly shows why it was. Even with a shorthanded goal, the Hurricanes’ penalty killers have been the benchmark every season thanks to assistant coach Tim Gleason’s mentality to be aggressive and be smart in their own zone while making transitional plays to burn opponents’ power play units. The big talking point was how the Devils had the advantage in the special teams with a second penalty kill unit to go with their third power play unit. Suffice to say, with how the Hurricanes are rolling on 5v5 and special teams, the advantage is clearly on the side of Carolina.

If there is one team teams need to fear when it comes to being a dominant 5v5 team, and is now finding the power play touch, it’s the Hurricanes. Once this team gets rolling in every facet of their game, there is no slowing down Carolina. Another game, another night of the power play scoring a goal, and the penalty kill units going 100% in a 60-minute effort.

Takeaway #3: Frederik Andersen Out, Pyotr Kochetkov Mans the Fort

The second period took a turn as Frederik Andersen had to leave the game after being skated into by Timo Meier. There was no penalty called on the play (originally was a five-minute major, but then reversed), and Pyotr Kochetkov had to come in for relief. Kochetkov did give up a goal on the second shot he faced, to none other than Meier. However, after that goal, Kochetkov was dialed in for the rest of the game, saving 14 of 15 shots to finish with a .933 save percentage (SV%). Andersen did get credited with the win since the game was 3-1 when he exited. Andersen is now 3-1 with a 1.59 goals against average and a .936 SV% (.857 SV% in Game 4 – six saves on seven shots). While Kochetkov did not get the win, he was able to shut the door and preserve the Hurricanes’ lead.

It was dicey after the Meier goal to make it a 3-2 game, but Kochetkov made key saves when needed and helped secure the 5-2 victory to go up 3-1 in the series. Who knows where the game could have gone after the Meier goal, just after Andersen had to leave the game. Postgame, Brind’amour said Andersen will get checked out on Monday, April 28, but no updates to give other than that. If Andersen is not available on Tuesday for Game 5, expect Kochetkov to man the net as Carolina looks to finish the series and advance to Round 2.

Game 5 on Tuesday

Game 5 on Tuesday will start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern as the Hurricanes look to close out the series at home in Raleigh. Teams that are up 3-1 in a seven-game playoff series are usually 316-32. The Hurricanes look to make it 317-32 after Game 5 as they look to advance to Round 2 for the seventh consecutive playoffs. It’ll be interesting to see who will be in the net; either way, it’s win and advance time for Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes.