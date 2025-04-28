NHL Rumors: Byram, Sabres, Quenneville, Ducks, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres leaning more toward signing or trading defenseman Bowen Byram? He wants to stay, but is that the right move for the team? Meanwhile, are the Anaheim Ducks about to sign Joel Quenneville as their next head coach? There is speculation that the team may have already offered him their head coaching position. Finally, will the Calgary Flames make a big splash in free agency or stick with their own players?

Bowen Byram Hopes to Stay in Buffalo, but Trade Rumors Loom

Defenseman Bowen Byram has made it clear he wants to remain with the Buffalo Sabres, suggesting he would like to get an extension done this offseason. “I want to be part of the solution,” Byram said. The 22-year-old is coming off a strong season, posting 31 assists and 38 points while averaging 22:42 of ice time per game. He’ll be in line for a raise.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Byram set to become a restricted free agent, questions remain about his future in Buffalo. After earning $3.85 million this past season, he’ll be looking for a big bump, and it’s uncertain if the Sabres are ready to commit long-term.

Buffalo has several items to check off their list this coming offseason, with other important RFAs needing new contracts. It isn’t clear what Byram might be looking for — especially since he wants to stay — but it might be challenging to pay Byram $7 or $8 million per year if the number gets that high. If it does, trading him could be an option.

Ducks Interview Joel Quenneville

NHL insider Frank Seravalli is among a few insiders who have confirmed that Joel Quenneville was recently interviewed for the Anaheim Ducks head coaching vacancy. Seravalli reports, “He is a strong candidate, but it’s still early in the process, multiple interviews to come in Anaheim. Quenneville and Ducks GM Pat Verbeek were teammates in Hartford in 1989-90.”

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Loss to the Senators

There are rumors that the Anaheim Ducks have offered Quenneville the head coaching position, and with Greg Cronin not returning next season, it might be a good fit. However, the deal is not officially done.

There is considerable pushback to the news that Quenneville might be returning to the NHL. That said, he won’t be the first person linked to the Kyle Beach story to have been given a second chance.

Conroy Eyes Right-Handed Center, But Flames Will Stay the Course This Summer

As per Eric Francis of Sportsnet, Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy made it clear that finding a right-shot center tops his offseason wish list. However, with only a few realistic options available in the age range the team is looking for, and all being RFAs, it’s unlikely the Flames will make a big splash.

Despite wanting to add over the summer, Conroy said the team won’t spend cap space just for the sake of it. They have over $34 million available, but may use a significant portion of that to re-sign key RFAs, including Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, and Kevin Bahl.

This season has proven that the Flames have a strong core, and Conroy believes in the current group. He would like to offer assistance to the group. Still, if no suitable center becomes available through trade or free agency, he is comfortable relying on the team’s youth pipeline to fill the spots.