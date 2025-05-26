3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Game 3 Win Over Stars

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars by a score of 6-1 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Sunday (May 25) to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid each scored twice for the Oilers, who also got goals from defencemen Evan Bouchard and John Klingberg. Dallas forward Jason Robertson scored his team’s only goal.

The Stars outshot Edmonton 34-24. Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner made 33 saves, while Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots.

Edmonton led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 through 40 minutes. After setting an NHL record with six consecutive comeback victories earlier in the postseason, the Oilers have not trailed at any point during their four latest wins.

Stars Finally Deliver

The ongoing narrative in Oil Country this postseason is that the Oilers have made it this far because of their depth players, not their stars. If they are going to ultimately win the Stanley Cup, then at some point, their big guns, namely Leon Draisaitl, Hyman, and McDavid, will need to start scoring a lot more.

Edmonton Oilers Zach Hyman (18) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal scored by McDavid against the Dallas Stars during Game 3 of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 25. Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Hyman and McDavid did just that, each producing their first multi-goal game of the 2025 NHL Playoffs. The linemates combined to score four times in Game 4, which is as many goals as they had between them over Edmonton’s previous 12 contests.

Hyman and McDavid now have five goals apiece in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, joining Connor Brown, Corey Perry and Nugent-Hopkins in a five-way tie for third place on the Oilers. Bouchard and Draisaitl share the team lead with six goals each.

Draisaitl had another relatively quiet game on Sunday, failing to register a shot on goal. The German centre hasn’t scored in any of Edmonton’s last four wins.

Oilers Capitalize on Chances

Considering they outscored Dallas by five, it might seem ridiculous to suggest the Oilers were lucky to win Game 3. But if the Oilers were not fortunate, they were at the very least opportunistic on Sunday.

Dallas dominated the second period, outshooting the Oilers 21-7, and finally got on the board at 15:35 when Robertson scored to cut Edmonton’s lead to 2-1. The Stars then came close to tying the game, only to be denied by Skinner. Moments later, McDavid tallied to restore a two-goal advantage for the Oilers with just 19 seconds remaining in the second period.

It can’t be overstated how crucial that McDavid goal was, as it snatched momentum from the Stars, who, despite dominating the middle frame, were no closer on the scoreboard at the end of the period than they were at the beginning.

To the Stars’ credit, they didn’t give up. Quite the contrary, actually, as Dallas kept the pressure up to start the third period. But then came one particular sequence that summed up the game perfectly:

Dallas swarmed Skinner and had a couple incredible chances to score, but the puck somehow stayed out and was eventually gathered up by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The Oilers forward then cleared the zone from danger with an incredible stretch press to spring Hyman, who made no mistake burying the puck behind Oettinger to put Edmonton ahead 4-1 at 3:25 of the third period.

That goal from Hyman turned out to be the backbreaker. Dallas only managed two shots on goal the rest of the game, while Edmonton kept pouring it on, scoring twice more before the final horn.

According to Natural Stat Trick, high danger chances in the game were 14-11 in favour of Dallas. The difference was that the Oilers buried every chance they got, while Skinner took away at least a couple surefire goals from the Stars.

Not All Good News

Since falling behind the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 in Round 1, the Oilers have gone 10-2 in their last dozen games. They’re the hottest team in hockey, just two wins away from a second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final and will be back on home ice with the chance to take a stranglehold on the Western Conference Final when they host Dallas for Game 4 on Tuesday (May 27).

But there was one potential reason for concern on Sunday, as Brown left the game and did not return after being laid out by a monster hit from Stars defenceman Alex Petrovic late in the second period. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch did not provide an update on Brown following the game, fueling speculation about his availability for Tuesday and beyond.

Brown has been a key player for the Oilers during their 2025 Playoff run, skating alongside Evander Kane and Adam Henrique on Edmonton’s third line. The 28-year-old right wing has eight points, a plus-3 rating, and leads all Oilers forwards in shorthanded time on ice this postseason.

There are a couple likely scenarios if Brown is sidelined for Game 4. Right-shot forward Viktor Arvidsson, who suited up for Edmonton’s first nine playoff games before being made a healthy scratch in favour of Kasperi Kapanen, could draw back into the lineup. Or, if defenceman Mattias Ekholm is ready to return after being sidelined by injury since March, Knoblauch could elect to dress 11 forwards and seven blueliners to help ease Ekholm back into action.

Edmonton has won eight straight Game 4s, including six on home ice, and will look to continue that streak on Tuesday night. Puck drop will be shortly after 6 p.m. MT.