Oilers Beat Stars 6-3 in Game 5 to Clinch Appearance in 2nd Straight Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are on the way to their second straight Stanley Cup Final, after beating the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5.

Corey Perry, Mattias Janmark, Jeff Skinner, Connor McDavid, Evander Kane, and Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Oilers, while Stuart Skinner made 14 saves.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored for the Stars. After Jake Oettinger allowed two goals on two shots, Casey DeSmith made 17 saves.

Game Recap

The Oilers opened the scoring yet again, this time it was Perry on the power play with a snapshot in front of the crease at 2:31 of the first period.

Janmark doubled the lead at 7:09 with a wrist shot on a short breakaway that beat Oettinger five-hole, who was then pulled for DeSmith.

At 8:07, Skinner scored the first postseason goal of his career on a snap shot that squeaked past a crowded DeSmith.

Robertson finally put the Stars on the board with a wrist shot from the mid-slot after a failed clearing attempt by the Oilers bounced right onto Robertson’s stick.

At 12:27 of the second period, Hintz scored a power-play goal with a wrist shot, again from the mid-slot, that beat a sprawling Skinner, past his left shoulder.

Two minutes later, McDavid scored on a breakaway to restore the two-goal lead for the Oilers.

38 seconds into the third period, Rantanen found Robertson on the left side of the offensive zone, who slid a wrist shot under Skinner’s left pad to bring the Stars to within one.

The Oilers’ two-goal lead was restored once again, this time on a fluke shot by Kane from behind the net that deflected off of Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell’s skate and past DeSmith.

Kapanen capped off the night with an empty-net goal to seal the win for Edmonton.

Up Next

The Oilers will now have a rematch from last year and take on the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.