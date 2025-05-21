2 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 5-2 Game 1 Loss to Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final (ECF), 5-2, to the Florida Panthers to go down 1-0 in the series. It was their first home loss of the 2025 NHL Playoffs, and they’ve lost the last 13 consecutive ECF games. Their last ECF win came back on June 1, 2006, when they went on to win the Stanley Cup. That being said, what are the two big takeaways from the Game 1 loss?

Takeaway #1: No Blame on Andersen

Statistically, this was Frederik Andersen‘s worst game of the playoffs. However, there is no blame to put on the Danish netminder in the Game 1 defeat from the Panthers. Andersen did finish the game with a .750 save percentage (SV%) after allowing five goals on 20 shots faced. It was the first game in the playoffs in which he gave up more than three goals in one game. On paper, it is not what you want to see in Game 1 of the ECF. Despite that, it was not an ideal night for the team in front of him, and it showed with the Panthers getting multiple Grade-A chances as the game progressed. The Carter Verhaeghe goal was one where there were four Hurricanes players around him, but he was able to get the puck on his stick and backhand it over Andersen.

The Aaron Ekblad goal just four minutes later was after Jordan Staal lost the puck, and not one player was able to put a body on the Panthers’ defenseman. The 3-1 goal from AJ Greer was after the Panthers had a rush chance that the Hurricanes were making a line change on. Niko Mikkola was able to get past Sean Walker and Scott Morrow to get the puck to Greer, who finished the 2-on-1 rush. He was able to beat Jackson Blake on the play. Overall, a massive blow after getting back to within one with less than 15 seconds left in the first period.

The Sam Bennett goal was because Andersen got screened by multiple guys. There was nothing Andersen could do when there were at least four players in front of him. Finally, the Eetu Luostarinen goal was attributed to no one picking him up, as he was right in the slot on the left side and got it past Andersen, who was tracking the puck behind the goal. Just an overall rough night for the Hurricanes’ defense, which only saw Jaccob Slavin finish with a rating of plus-1 in the game. It was a night to forget for Shayne Gostisbehere and Scott Morrow, who combined for a minus-5 (Morrow with a minus-3). All of that to say, none of the goals were Andersen’s fault.

Takeaway #2: Top Line Carried Hurricanes’ Offense

Despite losing 5-2, the Hurricanes’ top line of Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis continued to lead the way, even in a game like this. They combined for 11 of the Hurricanes’ 33 shots in the game. Aho had six, with one bouncing off his skate and into the goal at the end of the first period. Jarvis had four shots, but did finish with the only multipoint night for the Hurricanes, having two assists. Aho had three blocks along with four hits, while Svechnikov had five hits, and Jarvis had two. Per Hockey Stat Cards, Aho had the only perfect analytical card for the forwards in the game. However, Jarvis did have the biggest overall impact.

The Hurricanes scored on the power play, partly due to a great pass from Jarvis to find Blake on the doorstep. Other than that, and the Aho goal, the Hurricanes struggled to get it going for parts of the game, despite leading in SOG 33-20. There will definitely be some changes that need to happen before Game 2 on Thursday. Luckily for the Hurricanes, it’s a seven-game series, not one. There is a ton of hockey left in the ECF.

Game 2 on Thursday Night

Now that Game 1 is over, all eyes turn to Game 2 on Thursday night (May 22) as the Hurricanes look to even the series before it heads to Sunrise, Florida. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern puck drop. The game will air on TNT, truTV, MAX, Sportsnet, and CBC. Hurricanes fans can listen to the game on the radio at 99.9 The Fan. Can the Hurricanes even the series, or will the Panthers take a 2-0 lead back home before Game 3 on Saturday, May 24?