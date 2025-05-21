2025 NHL Entry Draft – Top 5 Underrated OHL Prospects

Every year at the NHL Entry Draft, some players fly under the radar, are selected later in the draft, and become impactful NHL players. This year’s draft will likely be no different, and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has plenty of draft-eligible prospects who could fit into that category.

5. Jacob Cloutier, Centre, Saginaw Spirit

While Jacob Cloutier may not be a player many know the most about, he is one of the underrated OHLers heading into this year’s draft, based on his NHL Central Scouting ranking of 108th among North American skaters. Cloutier’s game is strong on both ends of the ice, and he shone on the second line for the Saginaw Spirit this season. He is relentless both on the forecheck and backcheck, and he is a player who has no problem mixing it up with opponents.

Cloutier’s game does not stop at his relentlessness, as he is a great skater who can get up and going quickly and is shifty with his stick handling. Once he is in the offensive zone, he has a strong shot that translated well on the Spirits’ second power-play unit this season. He finished the season fourth among rookies in the OHL in points, tallying 47 (23 goals, 24 assists). With the Spirit likely to rely on him more next season with players like Igor Chernyshov, Michael Misa, and Zayne Parekh possibly moving on, there is a good chance he becomes a player many get to know well, and he should easily outdo his NHL Central Scouting rank.

4. Carson Cameron, Defenceman, Peterborough Petes

Carson Cameron was a bright spot for the last-place Peterborough Petes this season. Cameron may not light the world on fire with his offensive production, but that is not his calling card. He plays a fundamentally sound defensive game, is constantly active, and is always looking for ways to make an impact in his zone, whether by making a play on the puck or positioning himself in the right spot to occupy a passing or shooting lane.

Owen Griffin and Filip Ekberg (The Hockey Writers)

His hockey IQ and vision are top-notch as a defenseman, and this does help translate into his offensive game. Cameron is a good puck mover, making strong first-pass plays from the defensive zone to help lead a breakout or a rush for his teammates. His skating and puck handling are strong enough to help him lead a rush when he has the lane. With the defensive game that he already has in his arsenal, mixed in with the potential for him to develop his offensive game, Cameron could become a third-pair shutdown defenseman at the NHL level and be higher ranked by some organizations than he is by NHL Central Scouting (137th among North American skaters).

3. Lev Katzin, Centre, Guelph Storm

One of a handful of players who made the jump from United States junior hockey to the OHL, Lev Katzin did so after leaving the United States Hockey League (USHL) to play for the Guelph Storm during the season. While he did not play a full season with the Storm, Katzin made a major impact while in the lineup. He has a high motor and brings plenty of energy to the game, and is very creative with the puck on his stick.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

One of the biggest question marks about Katzin is if his game can translate to the next level due to his size. He is a bit undersized, but he is strong enough with the puck on his stick to protect it and not put himself in a vulnerable position. After a strong showing at the Under-18 World Junior Championships (WJC) with Canada and tallying the third-most points among all OHL rookies while playing almost 20 games fewer than the players ahead of him, Katzin could fly under the radar in June’s draft and end up being a steal for an NHL organization.

2. Filip Ekberg, Right Wing, Ottawa 67’s

A first-round selection by the Ottawa 67’s in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft, Filip Ekberg showcased his game as well as he could given the circumstances with the 67’s. There are many who were a bit taken aback by Ekberg’s usage by head coach Dave Cameron, but even with that, Ekberg played admirably. His hands and vision headline his game. He has top-notch stickhandling, and his vision helps him become a strong playmaker with the puck on his stick.

Ekberg also haas a very strong shot that makes him even more of a weapon in the offensive zone. After a strong showing for Sweden at the U-18 WJC, with 18 points in just seven games, Ekberg’s draft value could rise, and he could outshine his 178th ranking by NHL Central Scouting.

1. Owen Griffin, Centre, Oshawa Generals

A player whose draft value continues to rise, jumping from 197th among North American skaters in Central Scouting’s midterm ranks to 70th in the latest rankings, Owen Griffin took full advantage of the opportunity given to him this season with the Oshawa Generals. Playing on a team with Calum Ritchie, Colby Barlow, and Beckett Sennecke, Griffin got to play with some top talent and showed what he can do with such players around him.

A hard-nosed player who does whatever his coaches ask of him, Griffin generates offense with his willingness to go to the dirty areas of the ice and then uses his playmaking ability to find a teammate or find a shooting lane for himself. The detail-oriented two-way centre rode a strong regular season into the OHL Playoffs, where he put up the sixth-most points by an Under-18 player in an OHL postseason since 2000. He tied Sam Gagner on that list with 29 points, while also leading the Generals in goals with 16. Griffin’s overall game, mixed in with his offensive development this season, makes him a majorly underrated player heading into this year’s draft.

Plenty of Underrated Talent From the OHL

While the big names like Michael Misa, Porter Martone, and Matthew Schaefer garner a lot of the attention at the top of this year’s draft class from the OHL, the aforementioned players could end up being potential gems in the mid-to-late rounds.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter