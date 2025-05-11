Lev Katzin – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Lev Katzin

2024-25 Teams: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) & Guelph Storm (OHL)

Date of Birth: May 13, 2007

Place of Birth: Thornhill, ON, CAN

Ht: 5-foot-8 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

The new hockey landscape is sure to bring many stories of players who end up transferring to multiple teams in multiple countries in search of their best path forward. Guelph Storm forward Lev Katzin is one of those stories.

After spending two years in the USHL playing for the Green Bay Gamblers, Katzin signed a standard OHL agreement to play with the Guelph Storm in late November 2024. He was selected by the Storm in the fifth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

Here is what Katzin said at the time of his commitment to play in the OHL: “I’m honoured and excited to join the Guelph Storm. I can’t wait to get started and to help the team in any way I can. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and playing as soon as possible. Guelph has a rich history and I’m thankful for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get going.”

Lev Katzin had a good season after leaving the USHL for the OHL in 2024-25. (Photo: Team Canada)

After completing his rehab from an upper-body injury, Katzin made his Storm debut. It couldn’t have gone any better to start.

In his firth six games in the OHL, Katzin scored five goals and 13 points. He immediately showed why there will be interest in him at the next level. He can make things happen with the puck on his stick.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Katzin’s ability to add instant offense however didn’t overcome all of the deficiencies the Storm had on the ice. They were one of the four teams who missed out on the OHL Playoffs. They were the second-worst team with only the Peterborough Petes behind them.

Katzin was able to put up 48 points in his 44 games which included 16 goals. The production didn’t stop there. At the recently completed U-18’s in Frisco, Texas, he put up 4-6-10 in seven games. He was the third-leading scorer on Team Canada only behind Brady Martin and Braeden Cootes. Canada went on to win their second consecutive gold medal at the U-18’s.

From a pure size and playmaking angle, Katzin has some Johnny Gaudreau in him. He can get the puck where it needs to go from anywhere on the ice. His playmaking is by far the best part of his game.

While Katzin scored 16 goals in Guelph this season, he could have had more. The one area of his offensive game he does need to work on is his finishing ability. While he’s not afraid to get to the net, he left some chances on the ice.

The other main question with Katzin is being an undersized player. Will he be able to put on the necessary strength for the next level while making more of an impact defensively? Teams who draft him understand that it will take a couple years or more of development to smooth out his overall game.

Katzin is committed to play for a rising program in Penn State in 2025-26. With Luke Misa and others recently announcing their commitments there, Katzin could find himself an important part of what they’re trying to build at Hockey Valley this upcoming season and beyond.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Lev Katzin – NHL Draft Projection

Katzin’s performance at the U-18’s certainly opened a few eyes. He’s the kind of player you take a chance on in the later rounds. Teams that believe they can develop the rest of his game will target him in Rounds 5-7 in Los Angeles.

Quotables

“Katzin is a shifty and effective puck-moving winger. He moves with agility and control on and off the puck. Positions himself well to get into space and stay in line with his teammates. Very strong passing and a strong eye across the ice. He doesn’t drive downhill as well as his peers, but does work with teammates cohesively and shows a ton of finesse in his skillset. He needs to improve his physicality and find more effect in the D-zone, but his snappy and smart play lends itself to some reasonable upside at the least.” –Gabriel Foley, Recruit Scouting

“Katzin is an offensive-minded, playmaking winger with great pace and vision. His strength lies in his playmaking ability—he’s an excellent passer who finds teammates all over the ice. While he tends to control the puck around the perimeter, he doesn’t shy away from threading passes through seams to create high-danger chances.” –Nathan Hutchinson, Future Considerations

“Katzin has been a revelation for the Storm since joining the OHL. He continues to pile up the points and he’s a real fun player to watch. He’s like the little engine that could out there. Very pesky in puck pursuit. He wants the puck on his stick. He’s definitely not a perimeter player. He’s got quick feet and quick hands and that helps him evade pressure. He’s particularly good along the wall, keeping plays alive, driving time of possession until he finds a passing lane he likes. I guess the concern I have is that a) he’s not the quickest or most explosive skater for his size and b) he’s not the most creative. I’ve seen Guelph live and on tape since he’s come over and several times I found myself wondering how translatable his game is. Undersized wingers without elite skating ability haven’t had the easiest time transitioning. But, he is absolutely worth a mid round gamble to find out if he can buck the trend, or if his physical tools improve.” –Brock Otten, OHL Prospects

Strengths

High hockey IQ

High-end playmaker

Elusiveness and agility

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Strength and durability

Finishing chances

Defensive game

NHL Potential

Katzin’s NHL potential will be tied to his ability to adapt to the size and speed of the NHL. His playmaking ability is good enough to make an impact at the next level. Can the rest of his game catch up?

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 4/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7/10, Defense 5/10

Awards/Achievements

Won gold medal at the U-18 World Championships for Team Canada.

Won gold medal at the U-17 WHC.

Won both Rookie of the Week and Rookie of the Month in the OHL.

Lev Katzin Stats

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter