Bruins News & Rumors: Sweeney, Potential Coaching Candidates & More

The Boston Bruins have a massive offseason ahead of them. They made a flurry of moves at the trade deadline that ultimately led to a slide down the standings, and now their management group will need to figure out how to get things back on track. Are they headed toward a full-blown rebuild? Or can they retool this summer and come back as a playoff contender? This is the most important offseason for the Bruins in the last 20 years—and unfortunately, it might get worse before it gets better. So buckle up, Bruins fans. It could be a long summer.

Sweeney Signs Extension With Boston

The Bruins announced yesterday that they’ve extended general manager Don Sweeney for two more years. His deal was originally set to expire next summer, but this new extension seems to suggest Boston is aligning his timeline with that of whoever becomes their next head coach.

Don Sweeney Boston Bruins GM (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

President of Hockey Operations Cam Neely commented on the extension:



“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” Neely said. “He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention. He is continuing to follow that track with a robust and thorough search for our club’s next head coach, while also preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agent signing period. I am confident in the plan he has followed these past few months – and excited for what’s to come for our team. The expectations in Boston have always been clear. It’s about winning championships.”

Sweeney will now be tasked with leading a rebuild that brings the Bruins back into contention. It begins with the 2025 NHL Draft, where Boston will need to make the most of their selections. After that, attention will shift to free agency and trying to add players who can help them get back to winning. It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sweeney explore the trade market to try and hit on a few home-run moves.

According to Elliotte Friedman on a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, the Bruins are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach.

“Boston—I’ve heard they’ve interviewed about 15 guys,” Friedman said. “I asked someone who they think Boston’s interviewed, and the response was, ‘who haven’t they interviewed?’ As I’ve mentioned, [Marco] Sturm. I assume [Jay] Leach. I think [Jeff] Halpern and [Jeff] Blashill. I think they’re also in on Mitch Love. Joe Sacco. But I think there’s more and more.”

Sacco, who served as the interim coach after Jim Montgomery was let go, remains in the running. But with that many interviews, it’s clear the Bruins are taking their time to find the right person to lead them out of this transition. Friedman didn’t name a frontrunner, so for now, it’s a waiting game to see who Boston chooses.

Bruins Get Clarity on Florida’s Draft Pick

When the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the second round, it finalized the Bruins’ return in the Brad Marchand trade. The condition was that Boston would receive a 2027 second-round pick that would upgrade to a first if the Panthers won two playoff rounds and Marchand played in at least half their playoff games.

Both conditions were met, giving Boston an extra first-round pick this year—one that ended up landing seventh overall pick. They also have two first-round picks in 2026 (their own and the one from Toronto in the Brandon Carlo trade), and now two in 2027 (their own and Florida’s). Sweeney has taken criticism for some of his deadline moves, but he’s done a solid job of stockpiling draft picks that give the Bruins a chance to build a strong core for the future.