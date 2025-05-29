4 Keys to Oilers Winning Game 5 Against Stars

The Edmonton Oilers are just one win away from advancing to their second straight Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers didn’t get off to the start they had hoped in this year’s Western Conference Final, as a third-period collapse resulted in them trailing 1-0 versus the Dallas Stars. Since that stumble, however, they’ve rifled off three straight victories, and have a chance to take the series on Thursday night.

The Oilers have been predominantly better than the Stars throughout this series, making their big 3-1 lead very justified. The same could be said in their second-round series versus the Vegas Golden Knights as well, as they have been on fire ever since trailing the LA Kings 2-0 in the first round. That said, in order to close out the Western Conference Final, these four things will need to go right.

Power Play Needs to Keep Clicking

What’s been very unusual for the Oilers in this year’s playoffs is that their power play has been anything but spectacular. Fans around the NHL have grown accustomed to the Oilers winning series thanks in large part to their incredible five-man unit, but that hasn’t been the case as much in these playoffs, particularly in the second round against the Golden Knights.

The Oilers’ power play started out slow against the Stars as well, but took a huge step forward in Game 4, where they were able to convert on two of their three opportunities on the man advantage. Power plays tend to be few and far between this deep into the playoffs, meaning that when the Oilers do get an opportunity in Game 5, they will need to make it count.

Disciplined Play Needed

While their power play hasn’t been as dominant as some would have expected, the real disappointment has been the Oilers’ penalty kill. They have killed off just 66.7 percent of their penalties in the postseason, and there have been little signs that it’s going to turn around at this point.

Of course, the best way to get over a bad penalty kill is to simply stay out of the box, which will be of the utmost importance in Game 5 against a lethal Stars power play group. They’ve dominated this series at even strength, and should they be able to stay out of the box on Thursday, they’ll likely punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Skinner Needs to Stay Hot

It might soon be time for fans to start checking Stuart Skinner’s betting odds when it comes to winning the Conn Smythe. That may sound crazy given that he was replaced just two games into the playoffs, but since taking the net back over late in the Golden Knights series, he has been nothing short of spectacular.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Over his last seven starts since returning to the crease, Skinner has a superb 1.55 goals-against average (GAA) paired with a .941 save percentage (SV%) with three shutouts. This is undoubtedly the best hockey he’s played in his NHL career, and should he continue his torrid stretch into Game 5, his team will have a great opportunity at moving on to the Final.

All Hands on Deck with Hyman Injury

The Oilers were dealt a tough blow on Wednesday morning, as head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Zach Hyman is out for the remainder of the playoffs after suffering a wrist injury in Game 4. It goes without saying that the 32-year-old is a key contributor to this Oilers group, and his loss will certainly be felt.

That said, the Oilers have had great performances from their depth players throughout this run, giving hope that they can continue to do so, and perhaps elevate even more, in Hyman’s absence. They will need all of their forwards tonight to pull their own weight and then some to help make up for this big loss.

Oilers Continuing to Impress

It’s hard not to tip your hat to what we’ve seen from the Oilers in this run. Entering the playoffs, seemingly everyone was both doubting and criticizing their roster, whether it be their blue line, their lack of scoring depth, or their shaky goaltending. They have proven all of those naysayers wrong in a big way and are currently just five wins away from their ultimate goal.