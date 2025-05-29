Seattle Kraken’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Jordan Eberle

The 2024-25 season has been over for the Seattle Kraken for a while. While they did not have a great season, failing to make the postseason for the second straight year, they ended it going 35-41-6. Each player on the team contributed in different ways, some having a better performance than others. Let’s take a look at Jordan Eberle’s performance this past season.

Eberle Started the Season on a High Note

Eberle began his 15th season in the NHL in the best way possible, being named the second captain in franchise history for the Kraken. Their first captain, Mark Giordano, was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the middle of the 2021-22 season. Seattle spent their next two seasons without a captain. In the home opener, they announced that Eberle would don the “C”.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

Overall, Eberle had a great start to his season, recording 11 points via six goals and five assists in his first 17 games. However, his season would soon take a turn.

Eberle Endured a Terrible Injury During the Season

On Nov. 14, Eberle was dealt a lower-body injury when Seattle played against the Chicago Blackhawks. He was sent down the tunnel and sought out medical attention. He had to undergo a rare surgery to correct the damage done to his hips. This was an injury no player in the league had ever endured. He had to sit on the sidelines for three months as he recovered. On Feb. 22, he returned to the ice to play with his teammates.

Eberle recorded three goals and 12 assists in 25 games after his surgery. He recorded a total of 26 points for the 2024-25 season, which was his lowest point total ever in his career, but for good reason.

Eberle’s Past Seasons with the Kraken

Eberle is one of the seven remaining original Kraken players to be selected in the Expansion Draft. Seattle claimed him from the New York Islanders on July 21, 2021.

Since then, Eberle has played in all of the Kraken’s four seasons. In his first season with Seattle, he played in 79 games and recorded 44 points via 21 goals and 23 assists. His best season was in 2022-23 where he recorded 63 points in 82 games. The majority of his point total was made up by his 43 assists, but he still scored 20 goals. In the 2023-24 season, Eberle played in 78 games and recorded 44 points via 17 goals and 27 assists.

Eberle has consistently recorded points for Seattle. He has been a solid founding member of the team and deserves the “C” on his chest. He is a veteran player who is setting an example for the younger generation of players coming into the Seattle franchise, such as Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton.

Eberle’s Future with the Kraken

The 2025-26 season will be Eberle’s final season of his current two-year contract. At the end of the upcoming season, he will be 36 years old. As he continues to get older, there is no denying he could be nearing his retirement from the league. There’s a chance he could sign another one-year contract, either with Seattle or another team, as he will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA). However, the possibility that he could retire is also on the table. All we know is that Eberle will continue playing for Seattle in the 2025-26 season; let’s get through that first.

Eberle’s Overall Grade

It feels harsh to grade Eberle after he missed a good chunk of the season. Overall, he earned a B+. He had a strong start to the season, being named the second captain in Kraken history and with a strong 11 points to his name. It was awful that he was dealt such a harsh injury; no one wants to see any player struggle like that. Eberle came back ready to make an impact, and he did, recording a point in half of his returning games. This was his lowest point season ever in his career, but it was also the least amount of games he has ever played in his time in the NHL.

Eberle closed out the season playing game 1,060 in his overall career; that’s certainly not something to sneeze at. He proved he deserved the captaincy that he wears proudly. Going into the 2025-26 season, Eberle will be in fighting shape.