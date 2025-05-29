Columbus Blue Jackets Mock Draft 3.0: Two Late-Round Targets

In my third Columbus Blue Jackets Mock Draft for The Hockey Writers, we’ll take a look at two later-round prospects who could fit well with the team. With picks at 205th and 218th overall in the seventh round, the Blue Jackets have a chance to grab some underrated talent and make a splash.

We’ll know a lot more about the Blue Jackets’ draft plans after the NHL Combine next week, where general manager (GM) Don Waddell and his staff will get a closer look at the prospects.

“Waddell said they will meet with prospects on Tuesday that week from 9:10 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. with just one 45-minute lunch break built in. On that Wednesday, they’ll go from 10:00 A.M. until 5:25 P.M. Besides Waddell, Rick Nash, Trevor Timmins, and Ville Siren will be in the room talking with the prospects at different points.” – Mark Scheig, The Hockey Writers

While these two players likely won’t be picked by the Blue Jackets, they’re the type of prospects I’d like to see them consider.

For the sake of a mock draft, here are two potential fits for Columbus.

205th Overall (Seventh Round) – Grayson Burzynski (LD) – WHL

Grayson Burzynski is a big, playmaking defenseman who had a breakout 2024-25 season in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He moves the puck well, creates plays under pressure, and uses his size effectively. The Blue Jackets need more depth in large defensemen who can generate offense, and Burzynski could be a great fit.

After going undrafted in 2024, he’s improved significantly and has become a riser in the 2025 Draft class. Teams would be making a mistake by overlooking him again.

Burzynski recorded 49 points in 67 games this past season while being plus-9 when on the ice, proving he can contribute offensively while staying strong defensively. His ability to control breakouts, find passing lanes, and bait forecheckers makes him a unique player.

“A transition specialist, Burzynski always steps off the boards before making plays to draw pressure and potentially weaponize it. Instead of forcing plays straight ahead, he works laterally, then passes through the forechecker that fell for the bait. Then, he activates, where he quickly moves pucks as they arrive on his stick.” – Elite Prospects 2023 NHL Draft Guide

Burzynski’s hockey IQ, puck-moving skills, and size make him a strong sleeper pick with a lot of upside. The Blue Jackets should take a serious look at him, or at least someone like him in this draft.

218th Overall (Seventh Round) – David Deputy (RW) – USHL

David Deputy is an intriguing prospect who’s been overlooked throughout most of his career, but lately he’s been gaining serious attention from the media, and for good reason. Despite being an unranked 2004-born prospect, his late-season surge and United States Hockey League (USHL) standout playoff performance have put him on the radar for NHL teams.

A hard-working, speedy winger, Deputy put up 21 goals and 36 assists (57 points) in 59 games between Omaha and Muskegon during the 2024-25 regular season. When the playoffs rolled around, he took his game to another level, recording 10 goals and four assists (14 points in 14 games) while helping the Muskegon Lumberjacks win their first-ever Clark Cup championship.

Deputy thrives in a fast-paced, aggressive offensive system, using his elite skating ability and hard forechecking to create scoring chances out of nothing. His speed allows him to open up space and drive play on the rush, and he constantly moves without the puck to find weak areas in defensive coverage.

“It’s fast, I would say it’s pretty fast,” Deputy said of his playing style. “Skating is a big part of my game—making plays, using skill, scoring goals. I like scoring goals, assists—so yeah, anything the team really needs.”

David Deputy, Muskegon Lumberjacks (Photo credit: Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Despite standing just 5-foot-9, he doesn’t shy away from contact and battles hard in the dirty areas, especially around the crease. Many of his goals come from second-chance opportunities, where he uses his quick reflexes and determination to bury rebounds and fight for space in the slot.

David Deputy does it again!! 🤩



Waterloo 1, Muskegon 3 | #ClarkCup pic.twitter.com/ZVAuPVBhQl — USHL (@USHL) May 11, 2025

Deputy is set to play college hockey at Miami University starting in the fall, which is just a short two-hour drive from Columbus. This close proximity would allow the Blue Jackets to easily monitor his development in the NCHC, one of the toughest conferences in college hockey.

Columbus has had some success with RedHawks before, as Jack Roslovic and Sean Kuraly both developed there before making an impact at the NHL level.

Despite his impressive numbers, Deputy was left off the 2025 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings, something that has fueled his drive heading into college hockey. Based on his strong finish and growing attention from NHL teams, I would love to see the Blue Jackets take a chance on him in the seventh round.

Note: The Vegas Golden Knights originally held this pick but traded it to Columbus in the deal that sent Jonathan Quick to Vegas in exchange for Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round selection.

With these two late-round picks, the Blue Jackets can grab underrated talent with real upside, who sometimes even end up making a huge impact at the NHL level.