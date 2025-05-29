Mason West – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Mason West

2024-25 Team: Edina HS (MN)/Fargo Force (USHL)

Date of Birth: Aug. 3, 2007

Place of Birth: Edina, Minnesota

Ht: 6-foot-6 Wt: 207 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

One of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft, Mason West, is a curious case. Not only does the Minnesota-native play hockey at a high level, but he also starred as the quarterback for Edina High School and has garnered the attention of colleges to play football. He has decided to focus and commit to hockey fully, and is doing so with good reason, as he has a toolbox that will make an NHL organization very happy to have in their system. After spending the majority of this season playing high school hockey with Edina, West did make the jump to the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Fargo Force.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

One of the first things noticeable about West is his size; at 6-foot-6, many would think he throws his weight around a lot, but he has yet to fully utilize his body on the ice to his advantage. He instead uses his vision, great anticipation, and skating ability to make plays on both sides of the puck. Defensively, he uses his vision and anticipation to place himself in passing lanes and is strong on the back check. He does show a willingness to battle opponents along the boards to gain puck control, but the biggest downfall in his defensive game is his consistency. There are times when his engagement is lacking, and he is caught out of position and watching the puck.

On the offensive side of the puck, West is more of a playmaker at this stage of his development, though he does have a strong shot with a quick release to it. He uses his larger frame to his advantage in the skating department, with long, strong strides going down the ice to gain speed in transition. His vision is put on display when in the offensive zone, as he seems to be scanning and looking for the next play he can make fairly quickly. The biggest knock against his offensive game is that his decision-making with the puck can be inconsistent at times, but given his raw talent, this is expected. Overall, West has the tools that NHL organizations are looking for and is a player who can easily develop and improve his game.

Mason West – NHL Draft Projection

Now that West has fully committed to hockey, his raw talent, mixed in with the skill set he already possesses, makes it a good chance he will be a mid-to-late second-round pick in Los Angeles at the end of June.

Quotables

“Not only is he big but he can be physical and is smart with the puck…He makes great decisions. The way he surveys the ice is a lot like he’s a quarterback out there. You can really see that. So that makes him super interesting.” – David Gregory, associate director of NHL Central Scouting

“West is a massive forward with solid hockey IQ and surprisingly strong skating for his frame. In the offensive zone, he moves well away from the puck. It isn’t always consistent, and there are moments when he can get a bit bunched up by puck-watching, but he also understands when to support and when to get to the net on plays. His forechecking is also decent, thanks to his long reach and frame, which take up a lot of space and close down angles more than a smaller forward can.” – Kyle Pereira, FC Hockey (from ‘Fargo vs Sioux City’, FC Hockey, 4/16/25)

Strengths

Strong skater for his size

Plays with a high energy level

Strong shot with a quick release

Competent both on the forecheck and backcheck

Strong play away from the puck

Vision and anticipation help him position himself well at both ends of the ice

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Finding more consistency in his overall game

Decision-making with the puck on his stick

Using his large frame to his advantage more, playing a more physical game

Staying engaged and in position defensively

NHL Potential

With the raw talent and athletic ability West has, tied in with his hockey sense, size, and overall play already, if he can develop his game even more, there is a strong chance he can become a middle-six player in an NHL lineup. He could fill an energy role, with some secondary offensive production.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk: 3/5 Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 7/10 Defense: 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2024 Minnesota High School State Champion (Class AA)

2025 Minnesota State All-Tournament Team (Class AA)

Mason West Stats

Videos

🚨Mason West with his first USHL goal!

pic.twitter.com/A09Agmd0DJ — MNHockeyLife (@MNHockeyLife) April 6, 2025

BHS

Class AA State SF



Edina > Moorhead (3-2)



HAT TRICK MASON WEST!!! (he's good) 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/ZvHhYFw5h1 — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 8, 2025

