3 Oilers Who Have Stepped Up in the Conference Final

The Edmonton Oilers have continued to win games at will this postseason. They are now just one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final and exacting their revenge on the Florida Panthers. This is due in part obviously to players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard leading the charge, but the rest of this Oilers cast should not be overlooked. Some players on this roster have stepped up and out of the shadows to push this team even further.

Of course, it should be noted players like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman have really amplified their game against the Dallas Stars; however, we want to look at guys even further down the lineup, the guys who might be healthy scratches here or there or guys who have been doubted and dragged at times. We’ll look at the top three Oilers who have stepped up their game in the Western Conference Final.

Troy Stecher

He may not be who everyone first thinks of when thinking of the Oilers, however, he is certainly making a name for himself in the fanbase. The 31-year-old Troy Stecher was inserted into the Edmonton lineup in the middle of their playoff run as a sort of change of energy in the lineup. He not only provided that, but he also helped to fill the empty shoes of Mattias Ekholm, who has been absent with injury. By no means has Stecher replaced Ekholm, but he has certainly been a big boost to an Oilers’ back end that has been a huge part of the success had so far. Fans and media alike are taking notice of his clutch play as of late.

This D core for Edmonton is electric⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ let Ekholm rest till Next season … you got Troy Stecher 🫡 — jason demers (@jasondemers5) May 28, 2025

Stecher may not always show up on the scoreboard, but his teammates and fans can easily see his impact on the ice. He can play with any partner on the point and have success shutting down the opposition. He is plus-2 with an average of just over 15:30 in time on ice (TOI) per game in the Western Conference Final. He has been extremely effective in moving the puck out of the defensive zone, as well as throwing his weight around when needed. He has also been jumping up in the rush with Edmonton’s forwards from time to time, which is a great asset to have.

While it is very possible Ekholm takes Stecher’s place when he returns, it can’t be forgotten the impact he has had on these playoffs so far. Hopefully, the Oilers can find a way to potentially keep them both in the lineup.

Stuart Skinner

You would think the incredible run in Round 2 would almost disqualify him from this list, as there’s no way to top that performance. And yet here he is, standing tall against another stout Western Conference opponent. Say what you will about Stuart Skinner, he has been nothing short of spectacular since that first shutout in Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights. He sent them home, and then somehow leaped to yet another level against a juggernaut in the Stars.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Through four games against Dallas, Skinner is 3-1 with a stunning 1.76 goals-against average (GAA) and a .939 save percentage. That also includes one shutout in Game 2. These stats are also slightly inflated when you remember how the Oilers collapsed in Game 1 and allowed five goals in the third period. He was lights out for the first two periods of that game. He has also shown he can bail out his team when needed. Game 4 against the Stars saw Skinner face 16 shots in the first period as Edmonton was trying to figure things out. And in that process, not one got by the Oilers’ netminder. This is exactly what you need out of your number one goalie at this time of year.

Skinner has been near perfect, stepping up at exactly the right time. Now, the only hope from fans is that the solid play continues through the end of the playoffs.

Brett Kulak

The pride of Stony Plain, Alberta, always flies way under the radar. Whether it is the regular season or playoffs, he always quietly performs to an incredibly high level. Brett Kulak has always been that reliable, fifth or sixth option on defence that could absorb 20-plus minutes a night and occasionally chip in a point while rarely allowing a goal against. Kulak has never wavered, but he has also somehow gotten better as he ages.

In Round 3 against Dallas, Kulak has a goal and two assists and is a plus-5. He is averaging around 20 minutes a night on the Oilers’ third pairing and just refuses to make a mistake, it seems. No matter who the coaches pair him with or what circumstances they throw him in front of, he almost always comes out on top. His superb defensive play has been very noticeable against a Stars team that is typically very dangerous on offence. His consistent offensive contributions in this series are something surprising and new that I’m sure both he and the team are hoping will continue. Kulak being dangerous at both ends of the ice is bad news for anyone standing in Edmonton’s path.

These three players have been the most notable guys to elevate their play the past four contests, however, that’s not to say there isn’t more. There is a reason this team has a chance to wrap things up in five games, and that is a good sign for them for a potential final round.